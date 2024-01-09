Focal Aria Evo X speakers greatly improve upon its decade-long favourites

French audiophile brand Focal has updated its high-end Aria speaker line for the first time in a decade, with the Focal Aria Evo X range looking to build on the success of the Aria 900 series with a few modern tweaks.

Comprising a bookshelf, three floorstanders, and a centre speaker for home cinema setups, the Aria Evo X speakers retain the high fidelity signature of their predecessors, yet adopt a new M-shaped inverted TAM tweeter for more faithful treble reproduction,

They also utilise TMD (Tuned Mass Damper) technology on the midrange, which stabilises the surround further for lower distortion and more accuracy.

The woofers also feature a revamped magnet for more bass impact, while the crossovers benefit from new components to improve the overall balance of the loudspeakers.

(Image credit: Focal)

The aesthetic design of the Evo X speakers is similar to the Aria 900 range, although there's a new finish – Moss Green High Gloss. This is available alongside the Black High Gloss and Prime Walnut finishes of before.

The speakers also come with leather-effect front panels.

The Focal Aria Evo X range has been announced in time for CES 2024 in Las Vegas and will be available from the brand and selected retailers later this month.

The Aria Evo X N°1(the bookshelf model) will be available for £1,299 / $2,398 a pair.

The Aria Evo X N°2 floorstander will cost £2,999 / $4,798 for the pair , Aria Evo X N°3 will be £3,499 / $5,198 a pair, while the largest floorstanding speaker, the Aria Evo X N°4, will be priced at £3,999 / $5,998 a pair.

The Aria Evo X Center for home cinema use costs £699 / $999.

