Five-star GoPro bundle drops to its lowest-ever price in Prime Day deal, snap it up!

If you’ve been looking for the best action camera deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale, look no further, we’ve found it for you. The GoPro Hero 12 Black is currently the best GoPro on the market and right now you can snap up this Hero12 Black bundle for less than $320. Considering the action cam costs $399 on its own and you're getting some extra accessories with it, this is a darn good deal.

The bundle includes the Hero 12 Black action cam, a head strap, a handler (which is a floating mount for waterborne users), an enduro battery, and a carry case to keep everything safely inside. Basically, everything you need to get started to start capturing some wicked shots.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $449.99, now $319 at Amazon Record videos at a glorious 5.3K resolution in 60 frames per second or snap 27MP photos with the king of GoPros, the Hero 12 Black. Featuring the HyperSmooth 6.0 Stabilisation, this cam is the top choice for prosumers and amateurs alike. Now £100 cheaper than usual!

The Hero 12 Black also enhances its predecessor's features with several new additions. Although to the eye it looks the same as its predecessor, the Hero 11 Black, the Hero 12 Black introduces a 1/4-20 mounting thread for more accessory compatibility.

The standout features include native vertical capture mode, high dynamic range (HDR) video at 5.3K and 4K, and improved HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilization, which offers seamless horizon leveling. The camera also supports Bluetooth audio devices, enabling easier voiceovers and remote control. It also has double the battery life of its predecessor and delivers up to 70 minutes of continuous 5.3K recording at 60fps.

