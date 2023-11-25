Five of my favourite gym bags from as little as £14 in the Black Friday sale

So far we've seen a ton of great fitness deals in the Black Friday sale, including cheap Fitbit deals, the highly anticipated Gymshark sale and running shoes under £100. There's so many flying about that it can feel a little overwhelming to be honest! If it's a new gym bag you're after however, I'm here to help! As an Active Writer, one of the main parts of my job is trialling and testing the best fitness kit on the market, this includes the best gym bags.

I was really excited to see that some of my all-time favourite gym bags made it into the Black Friday sale (because they really are awesome). However, I've tried to include a range of styles and price points to suit your Black Friday budgets. Here's my top five starting from as little as £13.20!

Built For Athletes Large Black Camo Gym Bag: was £114.99 , now £91.99 Save 20% on this 45 litre backpack, voted 'Best Overall Gym Bag' on T3. It has two main compartments, two front pockets and two bottle holders, so space will never be an issue. It also opens flat to 180 degrees, so you say goodbye to rummaging around for hours trying to find your chalk. Plus, there's a range of cool patterns and colours to from.

Stubble and Co Kit Bag: was £155 , now £131.75 If you're looking for a gym bag that will also double up as a weekend bag, look no further than the latest Kit Bag from Stubble and Co, which you can now get 15% off. Voted 'Best Premium Gym Bag' on T3, this bag offers style and substance. It has a 45 litre capacity, a bottle holder inside the bag and a quick easy access pocket. It's also made from sustainable materials and has a waterproof exterior.

Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Large Duffle: was £36 , now £21.99 For those who prefer a duffle bag, you can now save 39% on this one from Under Armour. Available in a number of colours, this bag is water repellent, has a bottle pocket and a compartment to keep your shoes/dirty gym clothes in.

Gymshark Sharkheaded Backpack: was £25 , now £17.50 You can actually get this backpack for £13.20 when you use the code EXTRA25 at the checkout, an absolute bargain! It'd almost be rude not to buy it and it's also available in black (just in case you're not a fan of the green).



Lululemon Icon Bag 2.0: was £95 , now £71.25 Made from wipe-clean nylon, this tote bag can easily take you from work to gym. As well as a spacious main compartment, it also has a laptop sleeve, water bottle holder and a compartment for your workout shoes. Save 25% off now.

Also, don't forget to check out T3's best Black Friday deals, where you'll find a roundup of all the best items in tech, home, fitness and more.