First iPhone 13 date leak is a sign the world is slowly getting back to normal

The rumoured date for Apple's iPhone 13 launch switches back from the later launch window we saw last year to the September schedule we used to know

(Image credit: Apple)
There have been so many iPhone 13 leaks that it's hard to imagine we'll be super-surprised by whatever Apple unveils later this year, but one thing we weren't sure about at all is when the new phone might launch.

Most years, Apple has unveiled its new iPhones in September, with the launch coming shortly after. But in 2020, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (and their other-size versions) didn't appear until August, with the delay likely coming from construction and delivery problems, what with the pandemic and all.

Well most countries have a much better hold on things now, and it looks like Apple is planning to return to the old schedule, if this rumour from noted Twitter leaker AppleLeaksPro holds up. It says that the iPhone 13 (or 12S, or whatever it gets called) event will be held on the 14th of September.

Apple events are traditionally held on Tuesday, which is why the 14th looks like the likely date despite the original information being just 'week 37'. And pre-orders opening on the Friday for delivery a week later is also exactly in line with Apple's usual MO.

The iPhone 11 launch was on September 10th 2019, while the iPhone X launched on September 12th 2018 – so again, assuming that Apple has its manufacturing and delivery all running smoothly and no more world-scale problems, the dates given above are exactly what we'd expect.

Based on previous experience, we'll probably see the Apple Watch Series 7 on the same day, and iOS 15 will be launched that week.

Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

