Heikki Kovalainen to race with Angry Birds F1 helmet

Jetting in to space to unveil its next app-based gaming offering Rovio has now taken to the track with Angry Birds to adorn Kovalainen's F1 helmet

Ahead of this weekend's opening round of the 2012 Formula 1 season, Finnish F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen has handed his helmet design over to the country's most famous export with his new custom lid to sport a nifty Angry Birds design.



Partnering with Angry Birds developer Rovio, Kovalainen, who drives for the Caterham F1 team alongside Russian Vitaly Petrov, will run the Angry Birds branded helmet during this weekend's Australian F1 GP at Albert Park in Melbourne.



Angry Birds Space



Kovalainen has made the last minute switch to the iconic red Angry Bird design just a week after developer Rovio partnered with NASA to announce the latest addition to its globally dominant app-based gaming sensation, Angry Birds Space.



Set to be officially released next Thursday, March 22nd, Angry Birds Space will bring intergalactic avian fun to iOS and Android devices with the new Angry Birds offering to see users challenge there physics nous, working out gravitational forces to destroy those pesky egg thieving pigs.



Is Heikki's new F1 helmet tacking brand sponsorship too far or an ingenious way to bring Angry Birds to an ever wider audience? Let us know what you think via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.



Via: F1Fanatic