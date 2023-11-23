You only need this one product to build muscle at home, it’s less than £20

When it comes to building muscle many think that you either need to go to the gym, or have lots of fancy equipment. Actually, you don't need either of these. In fact, an expert trainer has shared one piece of home gym equipment that can not only help you build lean muscle, but won't cost you the earth either. What is it? Well, it's a resistance band.

“Resistance bands are extremely easy to use, versatile, and can be very effective if used correctly," says Steve Chambers, Certified Personal Trainer at Gym Manager at Ultimate Performance. You can pick up single resistance bands for as little as £6. However, if you can afford it, Steve recommends buying a set with different resistance levels to add even greater variety to your workout. We've popped a few options below that are currently in the Black Friday sale.

HYBRID Sport Resistance Bands Set: was £24.99 , now £15.99 This resistance band set has a total resistance of 68kg and you can save 36% on it. It also comes equipped with two handle attachments, two ankle straps, a door attachment (hello lat pull downs) and a waterproof bag to store them in. Plus, HYBRID Sport have also thrown in an exercise guide booklet — very handy indeed.



RCredra Resistance Band Set: was $29.99 , now $19.99 Save 33% on this resistance band set that has a total resistance of 150lbs. With it you'll get two foam handles, a door anchor, ankle/wrist straps and waterproof bag. Plus, you'll also get five small loop resistance bands, perfect for glute exercises, working the inner thighs and arms.

If you're wondering how exactly resistance bands can help you develop muscle, Steve explains. "When it comes to burning fat and building muscle, your body does not know if you’re using dumbbells, resistance bands, common household furniture or rocks from your garden when you exercise. All the body knows is that it is encountering resistance, and it needs to work harder to overcome that resistance. The more resistance your body can overcome, the stronger it will become."

You can do a full-body workout with them too. Some of Steve's favourite exercises include band assisted squats, bicep curls, lunges, pull ups and deadlifts. If you need some workout inspiration, we've got plenty here at T3, like this 30 minute full-body band workout. Need something shorter? Try this 20 minute workout instead. Again, it's another full-body one.

The only thing to bare in mind with resistance bands is that once they become too easy, you will need to progress to a band with more resistance. This is what's known as 'progressive overload' and it's essential for muscle growth. This is why Steve suggests getting a set. However, an alternative would be investing in a pair of dumbbells. Here's a couple of options that are also in the Black Friday sale.

Corength Cast Iron Adjustable Dumbbell Set (20kg): was £49.99, now £ 44.99 These are one of the best affordable adjustable dumbbells sets out there. Each dumbbell can go up to a total weight of 10kg — you get 4x5kg plates, 4x1kg plates and the two bars are 1kg each. Plus, you even get a box to keep them in.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: was $429 , now $349 If you have the cash to splash on your home gym, then why not treat yourself to these adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex? Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5lbs, so you won't need to invest in a whole rack of dumbbells saving you money and space.

Make sure you check out the other Black Friday fitness deals that are currently on offer if you're looking to upgrade your home gym even further. We've also got lots of roundup pages too, including the best Nike deals and Under Armour deals.