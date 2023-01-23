Get 15% off watches, jewellery & diamonds with this exclusive Goldsmiths discount code…

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following Christmas, buying jewellery and watches is probably the last thing on your mind. But if you’ve spotted a watch that you love or you’re looking for a jewellery gift for someone, you’re in luck as we’ve got an exclusive discount for T3 readers, in partnership with luxury jewellery retailer, Goldsmiths (opens in new tab).

From 23rd - 29th January, Goldsmiths is offering T3 readers 15% off watches, fine jewellery and diamonds when they use our exclusive discount code…

Use this Goldsmiths discount code for 15% off watches, fine jewellery & diamonds (opens in new tab)

Goldsmiths has over 230 years of experience in watch and jewellery manufacturing, and has many popular brands available in its store and website, including Goldsmiths own signature collections. So, if you’re looking for a new timepiece or piece of gemstone jewellery, Goldsmiths should be your go-to place to shop.

So, what should you use this exclusive 15% off discount code (opens in new tab) on? Goldsmiths is best known for its selection of men and women’s watches (opens in new tab). Whether you prefer luxury or pre-owned, Goldsmiths has a watch for everyone, and you can shop from the best watch brands on the market like Citizen, Tissot and many more. But, if you’re more of a jewellery fan, use your discount code on jewellery and accessories (opens in new tab), including collections that boast sparkling gemstones, cute symbols, powerful logos and high quality materials, like yellow, rose and white gold.

To use this exclusive discount code, head to the Goldsmiths discount code page (opens in new tab) on T3 and find the offer that you want to use. Click ‘Get Unique Code’, copy it and head to the Goldsmiths (opens in new tab) website to do your shopping. Remember to add the code at the checkout for 15% off your entire order and remember that this discount code is only valid between 23rd - 29th January 2023.

And that's not all. Goldsmiths is also running its up to 50% off sale (opens in new tab) so you can find luxury jewellery and watches for a fraction of the price.

To get 15% off on watches, fine jewellery and diamonds, head to the T3 Goldsmiths discount codes (opens in new tab) page. While this discount code expires in a week, there are plenty to choose from to get money off your orders, including 20% off RADO watches, 15% off selected Gucci jewellery and up to 50% off diamond jewellery. All these exclusive discount codes and more can be found on the T3 Goldsmiths discount code page.