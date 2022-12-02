Exciting new outdoor adventure festival launched by sporting legend

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After several nervous years in the outdoor events industry, we’re pleased to finally bring you some much more positive news, with the launch of a new adventure festival for the 2023 calendar.

Brainchild of Olympian and athletics legend Steve Cram (opens in new tab), the Wild Goat Festival (opens in new tab)will take place next August in the Lake District and feature three days of adventure and sporting activities, plus entertainment and great food and drink. Attendees will also have the chance to meet some of sport’s Greatest Of All Time (GOATs), including Steve 'The Jarrow Arrow' Cram himself.

(Image credit: Henry Iddon)

The Wild Goat Festival will be held on the weekend 11-13 August 2023, and ticket prices and packages have been designed to provide an affordable summer weekend break for active families. For example, a package for a family of two adults and up to three children costs £285, which includes camping, four hot meals (two breakfasts and two dinners) and entry to as many of the events and challenges as you have the energy to take on.

The hub of the event will be Holker Hall (opens in new tab), a magnificent venue close to Grange-over-Sands and Morecambe Bay, framed by the Lakeland Hills and surrounded by sensational countryside. It will be a great chance to bust out your best tent (opens in new tab), with a dedicated camping area in the heart of the event site.

(Image credit: Henry Iddon)

Festival goers will be encouraged to bring their best trail running shoes (opens in new tab) , plus walking shoes (opens in new tab) or hiking boots (opens in new tab), and a gravel bike (opens in new tab) or mountain bike (opens in new tab), so they can take part in organised running, riding and walking events across the weekend.

Trail-running events will include 5-10km social runs on the Friday, 5km and 10km races on Saturday morning, King and Queen of the Hill races on Saturday afternoon and 2km, 8km, 15km and 30km challenges on the Sunday. There will also be non-competitive mini runs and guided walks on the trails.

Off-road cycling events will be organised by the Cold Dark North Team (opens in new tab), and will include a social 20-25km ride on the Friday, a 40km gravel ride on Saturday and a chill-out 25km ride on Sunday.

(Image credit: Henry Iddon)

Organisers are working with Fix the Fells (opens in new tab) to promote responsibility and sustainability in the outdoors, themes that will feature large with the speakers appearing on the main stage throughout the weekend, where guest athletes, adventures and experts will explore the physical and mental health benefits outdoor activities. The festival is also raising money for official charity partner Duddon & Furness Mountain Rescue Team (opens in new tab).

The main site will host a Paula’s Families on Track (opens in new tab) activity, a family focused event created by another GOAT, former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe (opens in new tab), which sees family groups taking on a 10km route in a continuous relay. Paula will be there herself to oversee the event, and participate with her own family.

(Image credit: Henry Iddon)

“The Wild Goat Festival is a concept that has so much potential and I’m really looking forward to welcoming families next summer,” says Steve Cram. We’re really excited to be working with Lucy Cavendish and her team on the Holker Estate - it’s a beautiful location and a perfect base for all of the activities that we’ll be offering. Our aim is to provide something that everyone in an active family can enjoy, all in one place, and we want it to be affordable too. So, a full weekend family ticket covers everything – food, camping, entertainment and participation in any event during the festival. And yes, I can confirm that there will be goats!”

The main stage will see performances by DJ Miss Maverick and a line up of bands. Tickets are available now (opens in new tab).