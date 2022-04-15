Get 35% off the Eve Original Hybrid Mattress in the Eve Sleep Easter sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The April sales have been full of offers across a range of departments and categories, including computing essentials, kitchen appliances and headphones. This month has also been full of the best mattress sales and we’ve found some great deals from the Eve Sleep Easter sale.

Over the Easter bank holiday weekend, Eve is offering up to 40% off mattresses and 20% off bed frames. The popular and highly rated Eve Original Hybrid Mattress has been given one of the biggest discounts of up to 35% off on its single, double, king and super king sizes.

Originally priced at £699, the Eve Original Hybrid Mattress is now just £454, saving shoppers £245 on the double size of this premium mattress. Depending on the size you choose, you can save £162 on the single, £287 on the king and £321 on the super king.

The Eve Original Hybrid Mattress is one of the best mattresses on the market due to its support levels, cushiony feel and temperature regulation. In our Eve Original Hybrid Mattress review , we found that it “combines layers of different foams and springs to excellent effect and the medium-firm feel was dreamily comfortable to sleep on with great all-over support.”

This mattress is a top budget friendly option and with 35% off this weekend, it’s a great time to replace your old bed with a new comfortable setup. To view the Eve Original Hybrid Mattress deal, click the link above or keep reading for more sleep deals from Eve Sleep.

The Eve Original Hybrid Mattress is a luxurious combination of 800 full-sized pocket springs and layers of memory cooling foams which offers 25cm of comfort and support. It comes with a 1 year trial, 10 year warranty and convenient delivery (see best bed in a box mattress for more).

The Eve Sleep Easter sale is full of brilliant mattress and bed frame deals like this one on the Original Hybrid Mattress. If you’re looking for a more premium mattress, the Eve Premium Hybrid Mattress is also on sale with up to 25% off.

In our Eve Premium Hybrid Mattress review , we found that it “delivers a firmer, supportive sleep surface with dreamy cushioning that almost makes you feel like you’re floating on it.” The Eve Premium Hybrid Mattress comes in double, king and super king sizes, all with big price cuts of up to £300.

For a ‘weightless’ sleeping experience, the Eve Premium Hybrid Mattress features 1,400 full-sized pocket springs and 5 layers of next generation foam. It has a height of 28cm, excellent temperature regulation and is supportive right to the edges.