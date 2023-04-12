Essential travel gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!

Whether you’re going on a remote beach retreat or a culture-filled city break, this unmissable tech will guarantee that it’s a trip to remember

The cover of T3 346, featuring the coverline 'Essential travel gadgets'.
(Image credit: Future)
By T3 Magazine
published

The new issue of T3 is here (opens in new tab), sharing all the vital gear you need for taking a perfect trip, no matter your destination.

Having the holiday of your dreams means making sure you’re fully equipped. Fortunately, T3’s here as your personal travel valet. This issue we break down all the vital tech you need to make any vacation a delight, whether you’re booking into a British B&B or jet-setting off to a breathtaking beach paradise.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Discover the irresistible looks and superb sound of Nothing’s new knockout Ear (2) earbuds, pick up handy tools that will transform you into a DIY expert, lay your eyes on the new zesty yellow iPhone 14 colourway and so much more.

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Essential travel gadgets – unbeatable portable tech for city breaks, beach vacations and long-haul holidays
  • Nothing Ear (2) tested – with stylish looks and superb sound, these earbuds are wireless wonders
  • Reboot your home & garden – time-saving tech for doing DIY and sprucing up your yard
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro reviewed – does this phone have the best camera of any Android?
  • Zest to impress – the iPhone 14’s new lemon-yellow colourway
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 rated – a flashy 2-in-1 laptop with a few wobbles
  • Get stuff done on the go – phones and tablets that’ll make you a mobile powerhouse
  • Dell XPS 13 tested – this laptop offers modest performance at a phenomenal price
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip rated – at last, a flip phone that doesn’t skimp on the cover display

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today. (opens in new tab)

