Epic Simba mattress deal: get 25% off for a limited time only!

Simba has slashed 25% off the price of its super-comfy mattresses right now. The price drop applies on both the original, award-winning Simba Hybrid – which we consider one of the very best mattresses right now, awarding it an impressive four stars in our Simba Hybrid review) – and the all-new Simba Hybrid Pro.

But be warned: this deal won't stick around long! The offer ends on 9 June, so you only have a few days to snap it up. You don't even need a Simba mattress discount code to claim – 25% will be taken off automatically at the checkout.

Both mattresses offer a dreamy combination of conical pocket springs and cushioning memory foam, for what Simba likes to call "gravity-defying comfort". If you feel like really treating yourself, the Pro takes things up another notch with three different layers (giving seven in total), including a wool top layer to help regulate temperature, so you sleep lovely and cool.

There's deliver in 3 business days, with zero contact as standard. And if you're on the fence, bear in mind you'll be able to test out your mattress fully with Simba's complementary 200-night trial period.

Missed this offer? Browse today's best Simba mattress deals in our round-up.

Simba Hybrid mattress | 25% off at Simba Sleep

Save up to £212! This is a huge offer on the award-winning Simba Hybrid mattress. The five-layer mattress combines up to 2,500 conical pocket springs with cushioning memory foam. We found it exceptionally comfortable, especially for side and back sleepers.

Deal ends: 8 JuneView Deal