Entertain your guests with these 6 cooling products

There’s nothing better than having friends around of an evening or over the weekend. However, it’s vital that you keep them cool when they arrive too. During hot weather, you’ll want to have cold drinks on the go and, as temperatures rise, be able to offer some options for staying cool, especially if you’re not blessed with a swimming pool in the garden.

I’ve come up with a few go-to solutions in recent years that always prove popular with guests. Having the following 6 cooling products not only makes people feel better, they’re also useful if you’re just at home on your own or with family.

Oh, and while we're on the subject of staying cool, don't forget to check out the likes of the best fans , the latest air purifiers and useful dehumidifiers . All can help make life a little more enjoyable when temperatures rise and can easily be rolled out the next time we have a spot spell, too.

1. Wine cooler

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

If you and your friends like a glass of wine, then first stop should be getting yourself kitted out with a wine cooler. The 93-litre Russell Hobbs model at the top of our best wine cooler guide is a T3 Awards winner and it’s easy to see why. There’s a generous 34-bottle capacity, flexible racks and a temperature range of 5˚C to 18˚C. It’s not too big either with a 84.2cm height, 49cm width and 44cm depth plus premium styling to match.

2. Ice cream maker

(Image credit: Ninja)

We all scream for ice cream, but if you or your friends have kids and it’s hot then you’ll be a hit with an ice cream maker. Our current favourite is the Ninja Creami, which is from a brand that does lots of kitchen appliances well including air fryers. This model is no exception, with a 1.4-litre capacity and multiple functions. That means it can turn out not only ice cream, but awesome sorbets and more.

3. Paddling pool

(Image credit: Amazon)

You’ll be a hit if you provide your guests with a paddling pool to help fend off the heat. In fact, now that everyone seems to have a dog, another popular angle is to offer up a pet paddling pool. Yup, these things exist and the market for them is growing all the time. Take a look at our quick and easy best pet paddling pool guide to get an idea of what’s on offer. These aren’t exclusive to dogs either, so maybe your cat might even fancy a dip.

4. Iced coffee machine

(Image credit: Breville)

Not everyone drinks alcohol, so along with having maybe a SodaStream on hand, there’s the Breville Iced coffee maker that is essential for fans of caffeine. It’s a cool looking appliance, but also super-affordable. Meanwhile, the results are top-notch every time. There’s an included 625ml clear plastic tumbler, which is filled with a simple press of the Start button. What you get is chilled filter coffee and it is delicious.

5. Water gun

(Image credit: Joyin)

Who can resist the lure of a water gun? These gadgets are far removed from those pathetic water pistols of old. Get yourself armed with the Super Soaker Floodinator Water Gun, or indeed any of the others contained in our best water gun guide and you’ll be in H20 heaven. This model boasts a pump action, has a 2-litre capacity tank and, best of all, can project water up to 11.5 metres, which is respectable by anyone’s standards.

6. Misting fan

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you’ve got older relatives coming over, who often struggle with the heat more than others, the POWERbeast Handheld 3-in-1 Portable Misting Fan is a must. This dinky little handheld fan features three different speeds, but the best bit is the way it sprays a fine mist of water from its 15ml tank to aid with cooling. It’ll run for hours and requires little in the way of maintenance. The bonus is the portability, allowing it to be held by anyone or mounted on a table for even greater ease of use.