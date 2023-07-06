This handheld misting fan is a summer essential… and it’s under £20!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Not only is July peak summertime but it’s also Keeping Cool Month on T3. That means T3 is giving its readers a whole 31 days of cooling-related news, advice and products. Although this week has been full of showers and ridiculous winds, another heatwave is set to hit the UK soon so it’s time to get prepared.

While cooling down in front of the best fan in your home is great, it gets slightly trickier when you leave the house. Whether you’re going into the office, taking a long train journey or staying with a friend who doesn’t have a portable air conditioner , it’s always a good idea to invest in a handheld fan.

A handheld fan does precisely what it says on the tin. It’s a portable air device that provides refreshing, easy and versatile cooling. Having a handheld fan is ideal for when you’re on the go. My friend has one and she’s rarely seen without it, and now that it’s insanely hot, I can see why!

I’ve been searching far and wide for a handheld fan and I think I’ve found the best one… and it’s under £20. The POWERbeast Handheld 3-in-1 Portable Misting Fan is a petite yet powerful fan that can be easily folded up and stashed away in your bag or pocket. It’s best used for on-the-go cooling but once you fold out the stand, it can be easily propped up on a flat surface, so you can use it while sitting at your desk or while you sleep on your bedside table.

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you need a cool and wet breeze to get you through the hot days and night, the POWERbeast Handheld 3-in-1 Portable Misting Fan is exactly what you need. It has 3 adjustable speeds that pump out a strong cold breeze for up to 20 hours. Depending on the speed that you choose, the lowest mode can run for 20 hours for a soft breeze, the medium mode can go for 13 hours for a cold wind and the highest mode gives a strong airflow for 20 hours.

The best feature of the POWERbeast Handheld 3-in-1 Portable Misting Fan is its misting function. Once you turn on the misting function and fill its built-in 15ml water tank, the fan will release a light mist to lower the heat around you, cool you down after exercise and keep your skin fresh. It sprays intermittently, can be used for 1.5 hours and it won’t ruin your make-up.