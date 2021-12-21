Emma secret Boxing Day sale! 50% off mattresses, duvets, weighted blankets and more

Emma is the latest mattress brand to pull the trigger on its Boxing Day sale... but at the moment it a secret sale only available if you subscribe to the Emma newsletter. It's well worth it though, because the discounts are BIG. Right now, there's 50% off both Emma's mattresses, as well as up to 50% off bundles and accessories, from bedding and sheets to the new Emma weighted blanket. This sale is running until 31 Dec 2021. 

Make sure you navigate through the 'Private Sale' tab and click 'Subscribe' under the item you're interested in. After that, there's no need to add a code to claim; the discount is automatically be added.

Emma is the brand behind our best memory foam mattress, and also makes some excellent sleep accessories, so it's worth taking a look at this sale. Here's our pick of the best discounts in the secret Emma Boxing Day sale:

The newest addition to the Emma lineup, the Premium takes the dreamily comfortable memory foam of the Original and adds a layer of tall springs, for improved airflow and support. We gave it a full 5* in our Emma Premium mattress review, and right now there's a massive 50% off all sizes.

Upgrade your bedding situation with a new premium pillow. This one is made with a fluffy polyester down-alternative stuffing that means it's washable at up to 60 degrees. It won't clump, and comes with removable inserts so you can adjust the firmness and height to your preference. There's 50% off now.

This Emma duvet is designed to deliver cloud-like softness and comfort. It's 6.7 tog, so more of a spring/summer weight than one for the depths of winter. It's stuffed with breathable and temperature-regulating microfibre filling, and happily, it can also be machine washed at 60 degrees. There's 50% off for Christmas.

How good is this sale? As you'll see from our Emma mattress discount codes and deals page, it's extremely rare to see a price drop of 50% or more, so it's well worth taking advantage of these discounts. All mattresses come with a 200 night trial period, during which time you can make absolutely sure you love your new mattress, as well as a 10-year guarantee and free delivery.

