Emma’s new Lite mattress offers hybrid support at its most affordable price

Emma Lite
Quick Summary

Emma has launched its most affordable mattress yet, the Lite mattress. It’s made of a comfortable mixture of foam and springs for support around the head, neck and lower back.

Now the cheapest option you can buy at Emma, the Emma Lite mattress is available now with prices starting from £219.

Emma has just added to its award-winning collection of mattresses with its most affordable model yet. The Emma Lite is the latest hybrid mattress from the brand, and offers comfort, durability and affordability, especially for those who want premium support on a tight budget.

Known as one of the best mattress manufacturers on the market, Emma offers five mattresses that cater to different needs, including temperature regulation for a cool night’s sleep, support for better alignment, and motion isolation for less disruptions in the night. While Emma’s products vary in price, the Emma Lite is the most affordable mattress from the brand.

Available in single, double, king and super king sizes, the Emma Lite mattress starts at just £219, which is much cheaper than other big name brands and even Emma’s own Original mattress. But just because it’s not very expensive doesn’t mean Emma’s skimped on the quality of the Emma Lite.

With a medium-soft firmness level, the Emma Lite is made up of four layers, with a mixture of foam and steel pocket springs. Underneath the removable cover is the AeroFoam layer which allows air to flow through the foam’s open cells for a more breathable and cool sleep environment.

Emma Lite

Beneath the AeroFoam is another layer of foam called the SupportBase foam. This layer is what gives the Emma Lite its firmness, but unlike traditional memory foam mattresses, you won’t get that sinking feeling. Instead the mattress moulds to your body and cradles it for better comfort and support.

Speaking of support, the three-zone Infinity Springs work to align your spine and adjust your posture so you won’t feel aches and pains in the morning. The entire mattress is designed to better support the head, neck and lower back specifically, and the materials used are durable and long lasting.

Prices start at £219, making the Emma Lite the most affordable Emma mattress you can buy. Emma also runs sales throughout the year (its Spring Sale is currently live) so if you want extra money off your purchases, check out these Emma sales, deals and discount codes.

Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations!


Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

