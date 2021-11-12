EE launches FREE Xbox Series S Google Pixel 6 phone deal for Black Friday

This is clearly going to be among the best Black Friday deals of 2021 in our opinion here at T3, with UK phone network EE delivering an Xbox Series S console along with 3 months' of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for FREE with a Google Pixel 6 phone purchase.

A free Xbox Series S console is a simply incredible upgrade bonus, and considering the system is delivered free with any 10GB or above plan, means it can be bagged along with a superb new Android phone stuffed with data.

There's plenty of choice in terms of Pixel 6 plans, too, with eligible plans starting at 10GB and stretching right up to unlimited data.

We think this is a must-see deal for anyone thinking of upgrading their phone right now, as it scores you a brand new, well-reviewed phone and delivers a completely free next-gen console.

Here are the full details:

We don't know what more can be said about this dynamite Black Friday offer from EE, as it's just so obviously brilliant. Buy a Google Pixel 6 phone with a 10GB or above data plan and get an Xbox Series S with 3 months' Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Simply superb value.

In T3's Xbox Series S review T3's Robert Jones said that "in many ways I am more enamoured with the Xbox Series S than it's flagship bigger brother", praising its "stylish, compact design" ability to "play next-gen games" and how it "works great with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate".

Meanwhile, in T3's Google Pixel 6 review T3's Spencer Hart concluded that "the Pixel 6 offers the most premium and polished experience we've seen from the Pixel series so far", reserving especial praise for it "great camera", "bold display" and powerful new Tensor processor.

Want to see how the Google Pixel 6 is retailing for on its own right now, without a free Xbox Series S next-gen console? Then check out today's best offers in the chart below.