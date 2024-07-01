Early Prime Day shocker: this massively discounted GoPro Hero 12 deal is simply unmissable

In case you're unfamiliar, Amazon Prime Day is Black Friday but in July. 2024's shopping extravaganza is no different from the ones we've seen in previous years in the sense that there will be loads of exciting offers to choose from.

In fact, there already is a brilliant deal on the latest and greatest action cam (a.k.a. the best GoPro) the brand has to offer: the GoPro Hero 12 Black is currently 25% off, saving you £100 on a brand-spanking new rugged camera. Better still, you don't need Prime Membership to cash in on this offer!

GoPro HERO12 Black: was £399, now £299 at Amazon

Record videos at a glorious 5.3K resolution in 60 frames per second or snap 27MP photos with the king of GoPros, the Hero 12 Black. Featuring the HyperSmooth 6.0 Stabilisation, this cam is the top choice for prosumers and amateurs alike. Now £100 cheaper than usual!

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is a top-tier action camera that enhances its predecessor's features with several new additions. It retains the same physical design as the GoPro Hero 11 but introduces a 1/4-20 mounting thread for more accessory compatibility.

The standout features include native vertical capture mode, high dynamic range (HDR) video at 5.3K and 4K, and improved HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilization, which offers seamless horizon levelling. The camera also supports Bluetooth audio devices, enabling easier voiceovers and remote control.

With double the battery life of its predecessor, the Hero 12 Black delivers up to 70 minutes of continuous 5.3K recording at 60fps. Its eco-friendly power management and various pro features, like GP-Log and wireless timecode sync, make it a versatile choice for both amateurs and professionals.

Interested in GoPro offers? Check out T3's best cheap GoPro deals roundup.