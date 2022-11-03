Early Black Friday deal takes £150 off the Garmin fenix 6 Pro smartwatch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are right around the corner, and some retailers have already set their deals live early, giving shoppers more time to shop at low prices this year. The early Currys Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) went live this week and is currently offering up to 40% off hundreds of products, including this cheap smartwatch deal on the Garmin fenix 6 Pro.

Right now at Currys, you can save £150 on the Garmin fenix 6 Pro in this early Black Friday deal.

View the Garmin fenix 6 Pro deal (opens in new tab)

Shop early Currys Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £449, the Garmin fenix 6 Pro is now just £299 at Currys, taking this premium fitness tracker and GPS smartwatch down to its lowest ever price. While the Garmin fenix 6 Pro is still only under £300, the best Garmin watches (opens in new tab) are packed full of features and used by everyday joggers to elite athletes, so you know you’re getting the best of the best with Garmin.

The Garmin fenix 6 Pro is one of the best outdoor watches (opens in new tab) we’ve tried at T3. In our Garmin fenix 6 Pro review (opens in new tab), our Fitness Editor commented that “it’s a brilliant outdoor and fitness watch that showcases the best Garmin tech has to offer, with increased battery life, bigger screen and better menu system.”

Not only does it look impressive but the Garmin fenix 6 Pro has everything you need when it comes to running or exploring outside. It tracks your steps, distance, calories and sleep, as well as monitoring your heart rate, stress levels, blood oxygen and VO2 Max. If you’re looking for the best running watch (opens in new tab), you’ve found a strong contender in the Garmin fenix 6 Pro.

To view the early Black Friday deal on the Garmin fenix 6 Pro, click the link above. Right now, there are plenty of deals and discounts on Garmin watches, so we’ve included a few extra choices for you to peruse below.

(opens in new tab) Garmin fenix 6 Pro: £449 , £299 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £150 on the Garmin fenix 6 Pro in this early Black Friday deal at Currys. Now under £300, the Garmin fenix 6 Pro tackles all your fitness tracking needs and has a long lasting battery life and sleek design. It’s also waterproof, comes with GPS and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

If you’re a fan of Garmin smartwatches, there are loads of offers on the full Garmin range and other smart tech deals at Currys (opens in new tab). For example, the Garmin fenix 6X Pro has had a massive £270 taken off its original price – more details on this below.

Not one to be outdone, Very has also launched its early Black Friday deals with brilliant discounts on Garmin watches. At Very, you can find low prices on the Venu, Instinct, Vivoactive and Approach collections, as well as heart rate monitors, Sat Navs and dash cams from Garmin, too. See the best Very Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) for more offers.

(opens in new tab) Garmin fenix 6X Pro: £599 , £329 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get 45% off the Garmin fenix 6X Pro at Currys. This early Black Friday deal helps you save £270 on this clever smartwatch which comes with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.