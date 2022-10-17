Early Black Friday deal sees the Google Nest Mini drop to just £20

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for early Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) on smart home products? Then you’re in luck as the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) has dropped to its lowest price at John Lewis, a whole month ahead of the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab).

If you’re looking to update your smart speaker or want a new addition to your smart home, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) by 60% off, taking it down to just £20.

Buy the Google Nest Mini at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £49, the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is now just £20, saving shoppers £29 on this popular smart speaker. This deal is only available in the Chalk colour.

At T3, we’ve tried out the best smart speakers (opens in new tab) on the market and gave the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) a spot on our list. In our Google Nest Mini review (opens in new tab), we commented that it’s small in size but big on features. Our reviewer also said “it looks good, is incredibly versatile and fits neatly into pretty much any home.”

If you prefer something compact and petite, the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is the perfect addition to your home. As the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is a Google product, it comes with Google Assistant, so you can easily control the smart speaker with your voice to get the latest news and weather updates, set timers and alarms, and ask it any other questions.

To view the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) deal, click the link above to head over to John Lewis (opens in new tab). To keep up-to-date with other early Black Friday deals, check out the best John Lewis Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) for more details and early offers.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini (2nd generation): £49 , £20 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Get the 2nd generation Google Nest Mini at just £20 in this early Black Friday deal. This small and discreet smart speaker has bigger, richer sound than the previous generation, and improved voice recognition with Google Assistant. With the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation), you can easily control over 200 smart home devices and sync it with Chromecast or Google TV. Now, it’s better than half price! Available in Chalk.