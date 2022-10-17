Early Black Friday deal sees the Google Nest Mini drop to just £20

Get the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) for just £20 at John Lewis in this cheap smart home deal

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Looking for early Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) on smart home products? Then you’re in luck as the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) has dropped to its lowest price at John Lewis, a whole month ahead of the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab).

If you’re looking to update your smart speaker or want a new addition to your smart home, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) by 60% off, taking it down to just £20.

Originally priced at £49, the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is now just £20, saving shoppers £29 on this popular smart speaker. This deal is only available in the Chalk colour.

At T3, we’ve tried out the best smart speakers (opens in new tab) on the market and gave the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) a spot on our list. In our Google Nest Mini review (opens in new tab), we commented that it’s small in size but big on features. Our reviewer also said “it looks good, is incredibly versatile and fits neatly into pretty much any home.”

If you prefer something compact and petite, the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is the perfect addition to your home. As the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) is a Google product, it comes with Google Assistant, so you can easily control the smart speaker with your voice to get the latest news and weather updates, set timers and alarms, and ask it any other questions.

To view the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation) deal, click the link above to head over to John Lewis (opens in new tab). To keep up-to-date with other early Black Friday deals, check out the best John Lewis Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) for more details and early offers.

Google Nest Mini (2nd generation): £49, £20 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
Get the 2nd generation Google Nest Mini at just £20 in this early Black Friday deal. This small and discreet smart speaker has bigger, richer sound than the previous generation, and improved voice recognition with Google Assistant. With the Google Nest Mini (2nd generation), you can easily control over 200 smart home devices and sync it with Chromecast or Google TV. Now, it’s better than half price! Available in Chalk.

If you’re a fan of Google smart home products, check out our guide to the best Google Home deals (opens in new tab), where you can find all offers and discounts on the Google Nest Mini, Google Nest Audio and Google Nest Hub. For more Google Nest Mini deals, scroll through our deals widget below for the cheapest prices available right now.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Acting Wellness Editor & Deals Writer

As T3's resident Shopping Expert and Deals Writer, Beth covers deals, discount codes, how to save money and seasonal holidays, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, Boxing Day and Easter sales. Alongside her primary focus of deals, Beth is currently Acting Wellness Editor, covering all things sleep, yoga, relaxation and general wellbeing.


Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

