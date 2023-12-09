Dreams teams up with X Rocker for gaming beds for adults and kids

Following the success of its original gaming bed launched in 2022, Dreams has just launched new gaming-compatible furniture in collaboration with X Rocker. Called the Nebula collection, Dreams and X Rocker have created bespoke gaming beds for all ages in a range of designs… and just in time for Christmas!

While the best gaming chairs offer levels of comfort and support during short and long gaming sessions, nothing quite beats the cosiness of the best mattress . With this in mind, many brands are coming out with their own line of gaming beds and furniture, including Bensons for Beds Re-charge Gaming Bed and Dreams first gaming bed, The Drift .

Now that latest collaboration is from Dreams, the specialist bed retailer, and X Rocker, a leading name in gaming furniture. Together, the brands have designed three gaming beds – for adults and for kids – a gaming desk and bedside table. Aside from the starship-esque design, the new gaming bed and accessories embrace both form and function, and elevate the gaming experience.

The idea behind the collection comes from looking into the UK gaming community. During lockdown, Dreams and X Rocker noticed that more and more people turned to gaming and there came a demand for gaming-centric furniture. After testing out the waters with its Drift gaming bed, Dreams decided to expand even further to cover the entire bedroom.

As stated by Fabio Perrotta, Director of Buying at Dreams, “We know gamers today are increasingly seeking a solution that marries comfort, style and function, and insights from the successful launch of our Drift gaming bed last year have been invaluable in developing this range. We’ve collaborated with X Rocker, to create a collection that goes beyond furniture, offering an immersive experience, purposefully engineered for maximum comfort during gaming sessions for kids, teens and adults.”

Tailored for next-gen gamers, the collection is made up of the standout design for adults, the Nebula Ottoman bed which can be bought separately or paired with the Nebula Bedside Table . For kids and teenagers, Dreams and X Rocker have also released the Battalion Bunk Bed , the Battalion gaming desk and the Garrison High Sleeper .

Image 1 of 2 Dreams X Rocker Nebula Ottoman Bed (Image credit: Dreams) Dreams X Rocker Garrison High Sleeper (Image credit: Dreams)

For adults, the Nebula Ottoman bed has a 43-inch smart TV at the bottom of the bed’s headboard which raises up and down when in and out of use. Inside the bed is a built-in surround system, app-controlled Neo Motion Sync LED lighting and USB-C ports.

Available in small double, double and king sizes, the Nebula Ottoman bed also has plenty of storage and has a sleek faux leather finish. To be paired with the bed is the Nebula Bedside Table. It has an integrated wireless charger, LED lighting and charging ports to expand your gaming experience.

For younger gamers, the Battalion Bunk Bed has an eSports-inspired design that maximises space and comfort. The drawer at the bottom of the bed can be used for games and other accessories and is perfect for junior or teen gamers. The bunk bed can be combined with the Battalion gaming desk which has built-in PC and console towers and extra large space for big desktops.

Finally, the Garrison High Sleeper looks like a spaceship and has a built-in desk unit for more game play and extra space saving. It includes an underbed den area which can fit the latest consoles and gadgets, plus a 50-inch TV.