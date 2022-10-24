Dreams combines sleep and gaming with its new gaming bed release

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re a serious gamer, chances are you already have a full set-up with the best gaming monitor (opens in new tab), the best gaming chair (opens in new tab) and the best gaming headset (opens in new tab) at your disposal. But what if we told you that you can now game from the comfort of your bed with the latest release from UK specialist bed retailer, Dreams.

Dreams has just launched the UK’s first-ever King size gaming bed, The Drift Gaming Bed (opens in new tab). Available online and in select Dreams stores, the Drift is a bed that combines both sleep and gaming, for an immersive gaming experience topped off with a great night’s sleep.

So, what is the Drift Gaming Bed? Inspired by those who eat, sleep and breathe gaming, the Drift comes with a built-in 32-inch TV at the foot of the bed, which lifts up and down so you can hide it when it’s time to sleep. It also has storage built into the headboard for gaming consoles, a headset holder and USB ports on each side of the bed frame.

But that's not all. To set the mood for gaming or sleep, the Drift is bordered with vibrant LED lights around the bed frame and headboard, and you can choose between blue, green or white lighting.

(Image credit: Dreams)

While gaming and sleep might not seem like they go hand-in-hand, the idea for the Drift came about after the rise in gaming during the pandemic.

According to Fabio Perrotta, Director of Buying at Dreams, “we’ve seen a real shift in attitudes towards gaming since the pandemic, as well as a demand in people wanting to enjoy the gaming experience in comfort and style. Dreams understand that beds are so much more than just a place for us to rest our heads, which inspired us to create the first ever gaming bed, available up to King size”.

With this in mind, the Drift is not only designed for the ultimate gaming experience but is set to deliver a great night’s sleep. The Drift’s bed frame is practical and stylish, with a choice of black faux leather or grey fabric materials with piping finishes. While the Drift doesn’t come with a mattress, the frame has sprung slats for better shock absorption and cushioned support, so it should add extra comfort to your current mattress.

(Image credit: Dreams)

Available in small double, double and king sizes, the Drift has ottoman storage features so you can lift up the mattress and store clothes and games underneath the bed. There are upgrade options to choose from too, like matching bedside tables for more controller or game storage, additional shelf and drawer space and extra controller docks. If you fancy a bigger TV, you can choose either a 32-inch or 43-inch screen size, and LED HD or 4K resolution.

Prices on the Drift Gaming Bed from Dreams start at £1,799 for the small double and double sizes or £1,999 for the King size. It’s worth noting here that this price includes the Drift bed frame and headboard and the built-in TV, but not a mattress. If you’re interested in a new mattress, check out the best mattress (opens in new tab) for our top picks or if you’re a memory foam fan, we have a separate guide to the best memory foam mattress (opens in new tab).