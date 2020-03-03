Disney Plus UK: How to watch every episode of The Mandalorian at launch

Disney Plus UK is coming very soon, and you can sign up right now ahead of the service's official launch date of March 24, 2020.

We're excited. All over the UK, people will finally be able to see what all the fuss is about when Disney's first original Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, drops onto UK screens for the very first time.

The rest of the world has already fallen head-over-heels for The Child, better known to the masses as Baby Yoda. An impossibly cute little puppet, the heart of the show is the relationship between Pedro Pascal's ice-cold bounty hunter and a cute, big-eared baby, spawning countless memes and a huge demand for the inevitable slew of Baby Yoda merchandise that's sure to be coming soon.

Currently, The Mandalorian is due to drop episode-by-episode on a weekly basis in the UK. However, for those who just can't wait, there is actually a simple way to enjoy all eight episodes of the groundbreaking series, plus all the rest of Disney Plus, literally right now.

T3 has broken down this ridiculously simple technique below, which if followed will immediately unlock the entire Disney+ library — Marvel, LucasFilm, Pixar, Fox, National Geographic and Disney content included.

Everything from The Mandalorian, to Avengers: End Game, Toy Story 4 to Avatar, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi to The Simpsons can be enjoyed pretty much immediately. Here's how.

Disney+ UK watch now guide: Step 1 - Sign up for cheap

The first step to watching Disney Plus in the UK today is to sign up to the service. Right now there is a sweet pre-order deal available that lets you bag a year's subscription for just £49.99, which works out at a ludicrously cheap £4.17 per month. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Disney Plus UK | 1-year subscription | £59.99 £49.99 (£4.17 p/m) | Limited time offer | Available now

With more than 500 movies and in-excess of 7,500 TV show episodes, Disney+ is the new benchmark for streaming service quality. And, neatly, ahead of its official UK launch on March 24, 2020, Disney is running a superb pre-order offer that offers a full year subscription for just £49.99. That translates as a super low £4.17 per month.View Deal

Disney+ UK watch now guide: Step 2 - Get a VPN

Once signed up, the next step to watching Disney+ right now in the UK is get hooked up with a VPN. Here at T3 we consider ExpressVPN the best on the market. The best price on ExpressVPN can be seen directly below.

Disney+ UK watch now guide: Step 3 - Watch now

Once the VPN is up and running, then simply connect to a US-based server (this is stupidly simple, and requires just a few button pushes). Then simply open Disney Plus on your device and, BOOM, welcome to the entire Disney+ library of content, ready for you to watch immediately.

