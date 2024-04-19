The biggest horror movie of 2024 is now streaming – It's devilishly good

Boo! That's the sound of the most-talked-about horror movie of 2024 making its streaming debut. If you consider yourself any degree of horror fan then you need to check out Late Night With the Devil.

This film is only just out of cinemas but is today (April 19th) debuting, not on one of the traditional streaming services, but on Shudder. This dedicated horror service is £4.99/$6.99 a month but I have a devilish scheme to watch this movie for free. The service offers a 7-day free trial so just start it, watch the movie and then cancel. But you didn't hear that from me.

With 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, rave reviews and an ingenious premise, those who aren't faint of heart should absolutely be watching Late Night With the Devil. There was a famous BBC programme called Ghostwatch that many people took for a documentary not a work of fiction, and this film has similar vibes, being presented as a late-night talk show.

David Dastmalchian (who you may remember as Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide) stars as the titular host of the talk show Night Owls with Jack Delroy. After his wife's death and with ratings struggling, Jack decides to go all out with a special Halloween episode themed around the occult. Why? Because this is a horror movie and things need to get spooky. Cue a live conjuring of a demon called Mr Wiggles.

Presented almost entirely through the lens of the show's camera, it's a superb narrative device for a story laced with lots of black humour. But don't let that fool you, it is genuinely terrifying too, and the worse things get, the higher the ratings go.

It does feel like horror films have become very formulaic and derivative these days, so when something fresh like Late Night With the Devil does come along, we should sing its praises.