Disney+ drops to its cheapest price ever for a limited time

Disney+ (opens in new tab) is offering a limited time offer that drops the premium streaming service down to just $1.99 for the first month.

Normally starting at $7.99/month for the basic streaming package, Disney is offering one of the best streaming service deals (opens in new tab) of the year by taking 75% off the standard streaming plan.

Get Disney+ for just $1.99 to start here! (Offer Expires Sep 19, 2022) (opens in new tab)

While this doesn't apply to the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, gaining access to just Disney+ for a full month for just $2 is an incredible deal.

After the first month, the price goes back up to $7.99/month if you plan to keep the streaming service going, but that's entirely up to you. A month is quite some time to catch up on some of Disney's most popular shows, so you may not even need to keep it running after that!

However, as someone who currently has a Disney+ plan it's quite a bargain and features tons of content to choose from. Classic Disney movies, all of the Marvel movies, and newer shows such as She-Hulk and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are incredible to watch – especially if you get to watch them for just $2.

The offer ends on September 19th, so you've this weekend to nab Disney+ at its cheapest price ever. Jump on this offer before it ends, it's more than worth it.

