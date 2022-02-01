Discord arrives on Sony PS5 and PS4 consoles – here's how to use it

Discord has finally begun rolling out for PlayStation users globally with users already able to link their accounts in the US.

The partnership between the two companies was revealed back in May 2021, which from today will allow players to link their PSN account directly to Discord. This then allows PS5 and PS4 game activity to be displayed via the user's profile in the messaging platform.

Discord has confirmed that the feature is making its way out across the US now with further countries expected to follow shortly, so keep checking back to see if it's available. This is not a full Discord integration, however, so you are not able to jump into a chatroom in Discord while playing games on a PlayStation console. It's still a nice perk though, allowing friends to share details of what they're up to across all different consoles.

PlayStation x DiscordWe’re gradually rolling out the ability to link your PlayStation Network account to share what games you’re playing. Learn how to connect your account here: https://t.co/Jbgx7zWEVW pic.twitter.com/mZFxOwjlVSJanuary 31, 2022 See more

"Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together," said Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and president Jim Ryan as part of the initial announcement.

To set up the link, open up the Discord app and make your way to Connections, which can be found under User Settings. Then select the PlayStation logo and a browser should appear, allowing you to sign in to your PSN account. If the logo isn't there, that means it hasn't reached your territory as of yet.

Once logged in you can choose to display your PlayStation Network status in your profile including what games you're playing. The option can be turned off too. It's also worth noting that the visibility option within your PlayStation profile must be turned on for both PSN Online Status and Now Playing. And that's it! Discord integration on PlayStation is now a real thing.