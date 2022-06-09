Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 comes without a keyboard

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dell has revamped its entire XPS line-up this year with some impressive specs on the XPS 15 and 17 and next-level looks on the XPS Plus. But it wasn't finished there. Today it announced a new thinner and lighter XPS 13 and an XPS 2-in-1 that will give the tablet-with-removable-keyboard market something to aim at.

While the Dell XPS 13 Plus is a beautiful-looking machine, the XPS 2-in-1 offers the most portable XPS proposition without sacrificing performance. Unlike previous Dell XPS 2-in-1 models, this hybrid is more tablet, coming with an optional folio keyboard and stand and is compatible with a custom stylus.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315 2n1) has Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G connectivity for data on the move. It comes with a choice of i5 or 17 12th generation Intel processors, up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Despite its tablet styling, it has a 13-inch 3k (2880x1920) touchscreen display, with 500-nits brightness and featuring DisplayHDR 400.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (Image credit: Dell)

The new XPS 13 (9315) is thinner and lighter than previous models. This has been achieved by halving the size of the motherboard and creating a larger flatter battery. The 9315 actually uses technology from cell phones to ensure the smallest components.

Despite this size reduction, it still offers 12th generation Intel Core processors (either i5 or i7), up to 32GB RAM and up to 2x 1TB storage. There's a choice of display, including both touch and non-touch FHD+ (1920x1080) models and a 4K UHD+ (3840x2400) touch model with 500-nit brightness. The XPs 13 also comes in both platinum and graphite finishes.

The new XPS 13 (9315) is available in the US and Canada now, priced from $999 (UK and Australian prices and availability to follow). The XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available in the summer with pricing still to be confirmed.