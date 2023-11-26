Best Cyber Monday camera deals on Netflix-approved units from Sony, Panasonic and more

Did you know that Netflix requires 90% of a program’s final total runtime to be captured on approved cameras? While most of the cameras are pretty expensive on that list, there are a few surprisingly affordable models, such as the Panasonic Lumix S1H, the Canon C70, or the Sony FX3.

That last camera has been in the news a lot recently as one of the most visually striking movies of 2023, The Creator, starring John David Washington, was shot almost exclusively on this $4,000 camera. Goes to show that you don't need the most expensive gear to produce amazing content. (Although I'm sure a lot of work went into post-production, but still.)

I scoured the internet to find the cheapest camera deals on affordable Netflix-approved cameras, and I found the below selection. Sadly, there are no half-price offers, but you can still save a decent amount of money with these deals. In the UK, I'd most recommend this Panasonic Lumix S1H deal at Wex (was £2,799, now £2,499), while in the US, the same camera is the cheapest ever at Amazon:

Panasonic Lumix S1H: was $3,998

Panasonic Lumix S1H: was $3,998, now $2,799 at Amazon
This is the very same camera that Bo Burnham used to shoot his sensational Netflix special 'Inside'. The Lumix S1H has a 24.2 full-frame sensor and can record videos at up to 6k@24fps. Featuring a dust/splash/freeze-resistant design, this camera is the one to get for budding directors and cinematographers, especially at this price!

Canon C70 Body: was $5,499, now $5,299 at Amazon

Canon C70 Body: was $5,499, now $5,299 at Amazon
Slightly beefier than the Panasonic model, the Canon C70 features Canon's next-generation 4K Super 35mm Dual Gain Output sensor with CMOS autofocus. Plus, the fast autofocus allows filmmakers to shoot at high frame rates, even with the EOS C70 mounted on a gimbal or a drone. Nifty!

Sony FX6 Full-Frame Cinema Line Camcorder: was £5,994

Sony FX6 Full-Frame Cinema Line Camcorder: was £5,994, now £5,202 at Wex Photo and Video
A step up from the FX3, the FX6 has a 10.2 MP Exmor R CMOS sensor and a Bionz XR processor, capable of capturing outstanding 4K full-frame quality video at up to 120 fps. And with 627-Point phase-detection autofocus, you can rest assured this cam won't miss a shot – ever.

For more offers, check out T3's best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals roundups. In case you're interested, here's the full list of Netflix-approved cameras (external link). 

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

