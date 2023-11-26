Best Cyber Monday camera deals on Netflix-approved units from Sony, Panasonic and more

Did you know that Netflix requires 90% of a program’s final total runtime to be captured on approved cameras? While most of the cameras are pretty expensive on that list, there are a few surprisingly affordable models, such as the Panasonic Lumix S1H, the Canon C70, or the Sony FX3.

That last camera has been in the news a lot recently as one of the most visually striking movies of 2023, The Creator, starring John David Washington, was shot almost exclusively on this $4,000 camera. Goes to show that you don't need the most expensive gear to produce amazing content. (Although I'm sure a lot of work went into post-production, but still.)

I scoured the internet to find the cheapest camera deals on affordable Netflix-approved cameras, and I found the below selection. Sadly, there are no half-price offers, but you can still save a decent amount of money with these deals. In the UK, I'd most recommend this Panasonic Lumix S1H deal at Wex ( was £2,799 , now £2,499), while in the US, the same camera is the cheapest ever at Amazon:

Panasonic Lumix S1H: was $3,998 , now $2,799 at Amazon

This is the very same camera that Bo Burnham used to shoot his sensational Netflix special 'Inside'. The Lumix S1H has a 24.2 full-frame sensor and can record videos at up to 6k@24fps. Featuring a dust/splash/freeze-resistant design, this camera is the one to get for budding directors and cinematographers, especially at this price!

Canon C70 Body: was $5,499, now $5,299 at Amazon

Slightly beefier than the Panasonic model, the Canon C70 features Canon's next-generation 4K Super 35mm Dual Gain Output sensor with CMOS autofocus. Plus, the fast autofocus allows filmmakers to shoot at high frame rates, even with the EOS C70 mounted on a gimbal or a drone. Nifty!

Sony FX6 Full-Frame Cinema Line Camcorder: was £5,994 , now £5,202 at Wex Photo and Video

A step up from the FX3, the FX6 has a 10.2 MP Exmor R CMOS sensor and a Bionz XR processor, capable of capturing outstanding 4K full-frame quality video at up to 120 fps. And with 627-Point phase-detection autofocus, you can rest assured this cam won't miss a shot – ever.

For more offers, check out T3's best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals roundups. In case you're interested, here's the full list of Netflix-approved cameras (external link).