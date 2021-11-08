Currys Black Friday deals: Bluetooth speakers at their lowest ever price

Currys Black Friday deals have started early this year, so you don't need to wait until the end of November to make some major savings on tech.

If you’re looking to buy a portable speaker for yourself or as a gift for someone else, then now is a perfect time because these devices from JBL, Audio Pro and JVC are the cheapest they have ever been right now, they’re already some of the best Black Friday deals out there.

The best Bluetooth speakers give you an easy way to take your music anywhere, whether that’s out to the garden, to the park or even between rooms in your house. They come with a battery built-in which means you can use them completely wirelessly.

You’ll have to decide what you need from a Bluetooth speaker because they come in all shapes and sizes with lots of different features. Whether you’re hunting for a powerful party starter or a smaller speaker that will fit in your bag, there are devices to suit everyone and anyone.

Why wait for the Black Friday sales when now is a great time to pick up a Bluetooth speaker at Currys.

Image JBL Xtreme 2: was £249, now £149 at Currys (save £100)

You can save a whopping 40% on this JBL portable speaker at Currys. It's a large, powerful party speaker that is fully waterproof. You'll get about 15 hours of music from the battery and it even comes with a handy strap to carry it with you. View Deal

Image JBL Charge 5: was £159, now £129 at Currys (save £30)

The JBL Charge 5 is £30 cheaper right now at Currys, it will give you portable, wireless music for about 20 hours. You'll be able to fit it in your bag, it will survive unexpected rain, and it will even charge up your phone if you start running out of juice. View Deal

Image Audio Pro Addon C3: was £189, now £159 at Currys (save £30)

If you want a sleek speaker to match your modern decor at home, then the Audio Pro Addon C3 is discounted by £30 at Currys. Not only does it look the part but it'll deliver room-filling sound through WiFi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay. You can even use it with your other multiroom speakers. View Deal

Image JVC portable Bluetooth speaker: was £49.99, now £39.99 at Currys (save £10)

If you're on a budget then this JVC portable Bluetooth speaker is 20% cheaper today. It's small and easy to use, with up to 8 hours of battery life. Thanks to the built-in microphone, you can use it as a speakerphone as well. View Deal

Which speaker should you buy

If you want a speaker that will shake the walls of your house then you could save £100 on the JBL Xtreme 2 speaker, it's sure to get the party going and even comes with a bottle opener on the strap. But it is a pretty hefty device so if that’s a little over the top for you, consider the JBL Charge 5 instead, which is almost 20% cheaper than usual right now and delivers powerful sound in a much more compact device.

If you’re keen to buy a wireless speaker that will fit in with a sleek and modern home, then the Audio Pro Addon C3 has been discounted by £30 - it looks great and supports multiroom as well.

Those on a tight budget should consider the JVC SP-AD105-B SPX1, it's a much more affordable option and it's now 20% cheaper than it was before. It would make a great stocking filler!

