Could we see a Samsung Galaxy foldable tablet this year?

Foldable phones are still a relatively new technology, but Samsung has quickly demonstrated their prowess in the field. Their current models – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – are routinely recommended for consumers looking to jump into that world.

Rumours have floated around for a while about the prospect of a folding tablet. Samsung have been tipped for this, as well as rumours about a foldable iPad from Apple.

But could a foldable tablet be ready to hit the market this year? Well, rumours are flying again, suggesting that a Samsung Galaxy Z Tab could launch later this year, alongside expected releases like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.

The latest suggestion comes from a Twitter user, Tech_Reve (opens in new tab), who is not known to T3. However, the time frame given in the tweet does match up with earlier leaks on the Korean blog, Naver (opens in new tab), which were said to come from the hinge manufacturer for the device. Given the lack of an authoritative source, it may be best to take this one with a pinch of salt for now.

There's also a distinct lack of information surrounding the device. Normally, if a revolutionary new product was going to hit the market, someone would have information to leak. The entire supply chain would need to be configured for a new type of device, and it would be practically unheard of for that to entirely escape the clutches of tech insiders and informants.

It's seeming less likely by the minute. But I hope I'm wrong. I hope Samsung have successfully managed to keep this under wraps and can blow everyone away with its release. It would mark a significant turning point for foldable technology, taking on a new format which many consider to be more universally applicable than the folding phone.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled in the run up to these events, but we won't be holding our breath.

