Could the iPhone 14 get one crucial iPhone 15 feature?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the iPhone 15 widely expected to be unveiled in a few short weeks, excitement is building for the new technology the device will employ. The new range is rumoured to include a whole suite of upgrades, which could make it the most significant change in a long time.

Don't worry though – older models may not be left out. According to recent reports, the iPhone 14 may steal one of the most heavily anticipated changes on the new device – its USB-C port.

Apple has had its hand forced on that front, after a long-running saga with the European Union. New regulations will require all devices to use USB-C in the future, in a bid to reduce e-waste created by excess cables.

Now, some believe that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus could be set to stick around, but with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. That's thanks to a couple of unknown iPhone models found in the latest tvOS beta code – the same user unearthed the iPhone 15 chips, from the same source.

We know from Apple's naming convention that both of the models listed use the A15 Bionic chipset. That's found in the two models listed, which gives some added credence to the claims. It would also make some sense. Apple do tend to keep the non-Pro variants of their old range going when they unveil new handsets.

There has also been suggestions that the iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 could be kept on. That would potentially offer an even cheaper option for users, while also keeping fans of small phones satisfied.

Personally, I think that's a long shot, though. The iPhone 14 rumour makes a lot more sense. It follows the same pattern which the brand normally take, with an update that would be legally required of them.

It's great news for users, too. While many users get excited by the prospect of a shiny new device, others use the release as an opportunity to save a little on the previous generation handset. If that's your plan, you'll still get the benefits of the new port, without having to spend extra on the latest range.

Of course, it's all speculation for now. While the two devices are definitely there in the code, there's no way to know exactly what they are. To know for sure, we'll just have to wait for the release. That's slated to happen around mid-September, meaning we don't have long to wait.