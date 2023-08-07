iPhone 15 Pro hands-on photos show that USB-C port in the flesh

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've seen several leaked renders of alleged handsets in Apple's iPhone 15 range before, but few photos of the devices themselves. Now it looks like that's been remedied, with a major release of a trio of "hands-on" shots.

The images are as yet unconfirmed and uncorroborated, but show a purported iPhone 15 Pro with a USB-C port inside a soft shell case. As we know, the USB-C port is new to the forthcoming lineup, with Apple introducing it to comply with new EU rulings on charging standards that will come into effect next year.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

In all honesty, the pictures shared on X (formerly Twitter) by renowned leaker Ice Universe, don't reveal much else. They are also likely of an iPhone 15 Pro dummy device, used by case manufacturers to make sure that they are ready with accessories on launch day.

This is said to be the real iPhone 15 Pro (unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/Cs6go7Fcl4August 6, 2023 See more

If true, the pictures show that we shouldn't expect many other major external changes to the Pro models this year. However, the display could be more impressive thanks to much thinner bezels – something that has widely reported.

It is claimed that the bezels could be just 1.5mm thick this time around, leading to a larger screen and even more premium look.

It is likely that we'll find out on Wednesday 13 September 2023, as that's the date we've heard for Apple's iPhone 15 launch event. And, if that is the case, you can expect pre-orders to start on 15 September for a 22 September in-store release date.

We're also expecting a couple of Apple Watch models to launch, including the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9. And, while there might be new Apple AirPods Pro earbuds announced, they'll probably just be the existing buds with a new, USB-C enabled charging case.

As for the iPhone 15 family, we shouldn't expect any major surprises. There will be standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus devices – albeit with USB-C and the adoption of the Dynamic Island for the first time – and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The latter two could also be a tad more expensive than the 14 Pro and 14 pro Max, if another recent rumour is to be believed.