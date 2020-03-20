Coronavirus: Send Mother's Day flowers by post - letterbox flowers or non-contact delivery

Coronavirus might have messed up your Mother's Day plans this weekend, but it doesn't need to stop you sending Mother's Day flowers through the post. According to Royal Mail, Public Health England (PHE) has advised that people receiving parcels are not at risk of contracting the coronavirus. "From experience with other coronaviruses, we know that these types of viruses don’t survive long on objects, such as letters or parcels," the postal service adds in its statement.

So which Mother's Day flowers should you send? Well, one excellent option if you're concerned about coronavirsus is to send letterbox flowers. These hand-picked blooms are carefully packed into a letterbox-sized box, which is posted through the recipient's front door. Bloom & Wild is the original letterbox flower specialist, but there are now other players as well. We've highlighted the best letterbox flower delivery services below.

However, don't write-off hand-delivered Mother's Day flowers just yet. Interflora, Floom and many leading online florists are offering non-contact delivery this week: simply specify in the delivery instructions if you would like a no-contact drop off. (You can read Interflora's coronavirus/contactless delivery statement here.) And that's great news, because hand-delivered flowers are the best option if you want to make an instant impact. They're often bigger bouquets than letterbox options, too.

If you're quick, you can still get your Mother's Day flowers order in before the weekend - some sites are still offering free delivery, too. Read on for the best Mother's Day flower delivery services right now...

The best Mother's Day flowers to send by post

Bloom & Wild Mother’s Day flowers: from £32 | Bloom & Wild

If you're concerned about Coronavirus, send letterbox flowers this Mother's Day. Bloom & Wild is the best: prices range from just £32 for stunning bouquets like The Millie up to around £50. But for the ultimate Mother's Day flowers gift, we recommend sending 3 months of flowers for £60. Weekend delivery now costs £10, but the peace of mind from a non-contact delivery is worth it.View Deal

Waitrose Mother's Day flowers: from £20 + free delivery

Waitrose is offering free delivery on it's Mother's Day flower bouquets. Prices start from just £20, with many stunning mid-range options like the Emma Bridgewater Ranunculus Jug (pictured, £60). They're running out fast though, so get your order in quickly.View Deal

Mother's Day flowers at Moonpig: from £22 + FREE card

There are almost 30 beautiful Mother's Day bouquets to choose between at Moonpig, including the popular Mother's Day (£30, pictured) - although its letterbox flowers have now sold out. Of course, where Moonpig really stands out is its excellent card service. Add code LOVEMUM at checkout and you'll get a free, personalised card with your flowers.View Deal

Browse Mother's Day flowers at Prestige: up to 25% off

If you're looking for Mother's Day flowers on a budget, Prestige has you covered. Prices start from just £19.99, and there are plenty of offers giving you up to 25% off certain bouquets - like the Exquisite bouquet (pictured) which costs £39.99 (was £49.99) and comes with free chocolates. View Deal

Read more: