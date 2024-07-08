CMF Phone 1 official – a whole load of spec for next to Nothing

Quick Summary Nothing has lifted the lid on its three new products in the CMF by Nothing range. The CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2 are available to pre-order now, with shipping to start on 12 July.

After months of speculation and official teases, Nothing has unveiled its first entry-level smartphone under the CMF by Nothing brand.

The CMF Phone 1 is an Android handset with a spec list that belies its budget price point. It also comes with a unique styling and a few design features to help it stand out from the crowd.

The phone sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor. This is coupled with 8GB of RAM to ensure it can handle anything you care to throw at it – including mobile gaming.

There's a 5,000mAh battery providing the power, which the firm claims can last up to two days, depending on usage. You also get a 50-megapixel camera on the rear, which uses a Sony sensor, and a 16-megapixel snapper on the front.

Nothing OS 2.6 is preinstalled, so you get the manufacturers own experience layered on top of the latest Android.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Unlike the other phones in the company's stable, such as the Nothing Phone (2), the CMF by Nothing device does not come with a light-up Glyph on the rear. However, it does have a rear casing that can be unscrewed and swapped, so you can change the handset's colour depending on your mood. There's a tiny screwdriver in the box too.

In addition, you can add custom accessories, including in the bottom right-hand corner where a dial can be unscrewed so you can attach a lanyard, for example.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The CMF Phone 1 starts at $199 in the US, £209 in the UK, and €239 in Europe. That's for the 8GB + 128GB version.

A step up model with 256GB of storage will also be available in the UK and Europe, priced at £239 / €269 respectively. It's surely a contender to be one of the best cheap phones at those prices.

CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2 revealed

Also launched by CMF by Nothing are replacements for its smartwatch and earbuds.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 comes with a 1/32-inch AMOLED always-on display, plus the ability to switch between more than 100 watch faces. It comes with over 120 sports modes for fitness tracking, and contains sensors for heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

(Image credit: Nothing)

There's IP68 water and dustproofing, and Nothing claims that you can get up to 11 days of use on a single charge.

Perhaps its most interesting feature though is the capability to swap the bezels. Much like the casing on the CMF Phone 1, you can customise your watch colour to suit your mood.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 improve the active noise cancellation tech over the previous generation. You now get 50dB with their hybrid ANC.

(Image credit: Nothing)

There are dual drivers in each ear, combining an 11mm bass driver with a 6mm tweeter for great sound for a pretty amazing price. There's also 43 hours of quoted battery life in the buds and case, while 10 minutes on charge will provide up to seven hours of playback time.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is priced at $69 / £69 / €69, while the CMF Buds Pro 2 will set you back $59 / £59 / €59.

Pre-orders for all three products start today, with full sales opening on 12 July 2024.