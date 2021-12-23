Xbox Series X restock: Amazon stock live now – last chance to get an Xbox for Christmas

Xbox Series X stock is now live at Amazon. Head on over to Amazon's website to pick up a console right now. Be quick!

Check Xbox Series X stock at Amazon now

After 12 months of inconsistency from the biggest retailer in the world, it's great to see that it is receiving consoles on a more regular basis (last going live on December 20th). You must be an Amazon Prime member to make the purchase, however, there is a free trial option available.

With console shortages expected to continue in 2022, this is a fantastic chance to get Microsoft's newest next-gen machine. Better still, it will before Christmas day so you can start playing the latest, greatest games as soon as possible.

On top of this, Microsoft also has its equally great Xbox Series S all-digital console up for sale too. Very has stock live right now with delivery within four working days.

Check Xbox Series S stock at Very now

Anyone lucky enough to get their hands on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, then you can start playing the latest, greatest games from Microsoft, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, The Artful Escape, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, Sable, Twelve Minutes, and more.

Wait times appear pretty great at the minute but can change at a moment's notice, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

To find all of the latest restock news, head on over to T3's official Xbox Series X restock tracker. If the wait for Xbox's newest console is taking its toll, you can always check out T3's official PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch OLED restock trackers if you fancy a change. Thankfully, there are plenty of great consoles out there.