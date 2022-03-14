Chromecast with Google TV bundle deal cuts price by £10

Throughout March, Google Store is offering great discounts across its full range of products, including price cuts on Google Nest products, Pixel 6 trade-in deals and cheap Chromecasts.

This latest deal from Google is ideal for people who have multiple TVs or if you’re looking for a gift for someone. Right now, you can save £10 when you buy 2 Chromecast devices with Google TV.

View the Chromecast with Google TV deal here

Rated as the best Chromecast device , the Chromecast with Google TV is a standalone smart TV device which is powered by Android TV and Google TV interface. If you’re looking for easy streaming, the Chromecast with Google TV is the perfect choice for quick and seamless viewing.

You might be wondering “Why would I buy two Chromecasts?” but the answers are pretty simple. If you have multiple TVs or devices, having two or more Chromecast with Google TVs is a good way for you and your family to watch what they want on any platform. If you have any events or birthdays coming up, this deal is also a handy way to find a great gift for someone and one that you can also pick up for yourself at the same time.

To view the Chromecast with Google TV deal, click the link above or keep reading for all the details.

Chromecast with Google TV: was £119.98, now £109.98 at Google Store

The Chromecast with Google TV streams all of your favourite apps, films, shows and music in one place. You can cast from hundreds of compatible iOS and Android apps from your phone, tablet or computer, and it comes with Google Assistant for easy hands-free control. Until the end of March, you can buy two Chromecast with Google TV and get £10 off the overall price. Make sure you add two at the checkout to take advantage of this deal.

Why you should buy the Chromecast with Google TV

The Chromecast with Google TV is a handy smart TV device with its own software. Powered by Android TV with a Google TV interface, the Chromecast with Google TV is packed with streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, BT Sport, YouTube and many more. This unlocks over 400,000 movies, songs and TV episodes so it fulfils all your streaming needs.

The Chromecast with Google TV supports all major formats, including 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The remote comes with Google Assistant so you can search and browse easily with your voice. For more smart home controls, the Chromecast with Google TV can plug in to any HDMI port and can connect to any compatible devices, including Nest Cams, speakers and display devices.