Google Nest Cam and Nest Hub Max smart home bundle deal cuts £50 off price

This month, we’ve been seeing tons of smart home deals from multiple retailers, including discounts on speaker, interactive doorbells and security cameras.

In this latest deal, the Google Store is currently running top bundle discounts across its Nest smart home products. The best deal we’ve found is on the Nest Cam and the Nest Hub Max, where you can save £50 when you buy these two smart home essentials together.

View the Nest Cam & Hub Max bundle deal here

Google Nest is a popular line of smart home products that’s designed, developed and manufactured by Google. With Google Nest, you get access to Google Assistant which helps you manage your smart home through voice commands for easy hands-free control.

This deal includes the Nest Cam indoor wired model which monitors your home and gives you up-to-date alerts on what’s going on inside. You can receive notifications straight to your phone via your Google account or via the Nest Hub Max.

The Nest Hub Max is your smart home controller which allows you to control all your compatible smart home devices in one place. It also allows you to make video calls, stream the latest films and set alarms and reminders.

This bundle deal is a great option if you’re looking to update your smart home, plus it helps you save £50 on high quality tech. To view the Google Nest Cam and Nest Hub Max deal, click the link above or keep reading for more price cuts on Nest products.

Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired) + Nest Hub Max: was £308.99, now £258.99 at Google Store

Save £50 on the Nest Cam and Nest Hub Max in this handy bundle deal. The Nest Cam is designed to fit into any home aesthetic and can be plugged in and set up in seconds. For easier control, connect the Nest Cam to your Nest Hub Max so you can monitor your home and see what’s going on at all times.

Throughout March, the Google Store is offering even more smart home deals on its Nest line of products.

If you’re looking for even more security, you can buy both the indoor and outdoor Nest Cams and save £25 on the bundle. In another great deal, you can buy the Nest Doorbell and Nest Mini together and save £20 – more information on these below.

Nest Cam (Outdoor, Battery) + Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired): was £499.97, now £474.97 at Google Store

For easy monitoring for both inside and outside your house, you can save £25 on both the indoor and outdoor Nest Cam when bought together. The outdoor Nest Cam is battery powered and built to withstand any weather conditions. The indoor Nest Cam can be easily plugged in and takes care of watching and recording all the action that’s going on inside your home.