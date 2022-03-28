Cheap SIM only deal from iD Mobile delivers unlimited data at just £16 a month

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Switching to a SIM only deal is a great way to get a quality phone package and save money on your monthly phone bill – something we’re all concerned about due to the cost of living price hikes.

If you’re considering switching to SIM only, we’ve found a top deal from iD Mobile. Right now at iD Mobile, you can get the unlimited data SIM only plan for just £16 a month in this cheap SIM only deal.

View the unlimited data SIM only deal at iD Mobile

iD Mobile is one of the top mobile operators in the UK that offers some of the best SIM only deals and with prices starting from as little as £6 a month.

This SIM only deal from iD Mobile comes with unlimited data, texts and minutes on a 12 month contract. This package is typically priced at £18 but it’s been taken down to £16 in this limited time offer. This deal ends on the 30th March so you’ll need to be quick if you want to take advantage of this top discount.

To view the unlimited data SIM only plan, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals from iD Mobile.

iD Mobile unlimited data SIM only plan: £16 a month at iD Mobile

This SIM only plan from iD Mobile comes with unlimited data, texts and minutes on a 12 month contract with no upfront costs. SIM only plans from iD Mobile are also 5G ready so you can get 5G at no extra cost on all SIM only deals (a 5G compatible device and coverage is required). Ends Wednesday 30th March.

If you’re not too concerned about unlimited data or are looking for a cheaper plan, the iD Mobile 100GB data SIM only plan is now just £14 a month in this limited time offer. While it doesn’t offer as much data as the unlimited plan, this SIM only deal can help you save more on your monthly bills and is great value for money.

If you’re looking for even more SIM only deals, Three also has cheap unlimited data deals and Smarty is offering extra data until April 6th .