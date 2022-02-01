Cheap Nintendo Switch deal slashes 34% off two super Mario games at Amazon

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle combo available now

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Luigi
(Image credit: Nintendo / Ubisoft Milan)
Matthew Forde
By
published

Amazon has several Nintendo Switch deals live on its website at the minute, with a number of top Mario games – including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – receiving a massive reduction. Nintendo games don't often drop in price,  so these rarities have to take advantage of. 

While New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe itself has been slashed by a remarkable 42%, it's the combo pack with the Mario platformer and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for 34% off which is my top pick. Two terrific games fun for all ages with the latter still being one of my favourite titles on the Nintendo Switch to this day. 

Additionally, there's a pretty decent offer with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online well worth considering. This not only gives users access to play games online but also to the NES and SNES classic collection, featuring the likes of Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda, Super Metroid, Donkey Kong, F-Zero and load more. You can even upgrade to play N64 classics.  

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was £69.98, now £45.98 at Amazon

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was £69.98, now £45.98 at Amazon
You can't go wrong with Mario and these two Nintendo Switch titles will keep you entertained for days on end. Fun for all the family, it's worth snapping combo deal up before they're all gone.   

View Deal
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: was £49.99, now £28.99 at Amazon

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: was £49.99, now £28.99 at Amazon
Similarly, you can purchase the wonderful side-scrolling platformer by itself for an incredibly low price. Don't miss out! 

View Deal
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Online Membership – 12 months: was £67.98, now £45.64 at Amazon

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Online Membership – 12 months: was £67.98, now £45.64 at Amazon
Finally, we have another combo deal that combines the same terrific Mario platformer and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, which includes a collection NES and SNES titles.  

View Deal

Looking for something different? If so, make sure to check out T3's roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals for February 2022.  

Why these Nintendo Switch deals are worth picking up today

Nintendo Switch deals like this don't come around often and whenever they do, they don't stay around for long. 

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a side-scrolling platformer that includes the original 160 level game as well as New Super Luigi U, a bumper DLC package with more challenging levels. Basically, it gives you the best of both worlds.

Meanwhile, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a turn-based strategy adventure that sees Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi team up with the Rabbids to stop an invasion in the Mushroom Kingdom. It shouldn't work but it does. It's fantastically bizarre and comedically sound. A sequel is expected later this year too, so perfect chance to catch up in preparation. 

TOPICS
Deals Gaming
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.