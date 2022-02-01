Cheap Nintendo Switch deal slashes 34% off two super Mario games at Amazon

Amazon has several Nintendo Switch deals live on its website at the minute, with a number of top Mario games – including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – receiving a massive reduction. Nintendo games don't often drop in price, so these rarities have to take advantage of.

While New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe itself has been slashed by a remarkable 42%, it's the combo pack with the Mario platformer and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for 34% off which is my top pick. Two terrific games fun for all ages with the latter still being one of my favourite titles on the Nintendo Switch to this day.

Additionally, there's a pretty decent offer with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online well worth considering. This not only gives users access to play games online but also to the NES and SNES classic collection, featuring the likes of Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda, Super Metroid, Donkey Kong, F-Zero and load more. You can even upgrade to play N64 classics .

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was £69.98, now £45.98 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with Mario and these two Nintendo Switch titles will keep you entertained for days on end. Fun for all the family, it's worth snapping combo deal up before they're all gone.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: was £49.99, now £28.99 at Amazon

Similarly, you can purchase the wonderful side-scrolling platformer by itself for an incredibly low price. Don't miss out!

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Online Membership – 12 months: was £67.98, now £45.64 at Amazon

Finally, we have another combo deal that combines the same terrific Mario platformer and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, which includes a collection NES and SNES titles.

Why these Nintendo Switch deals are worth picking up today

Nintendo Switch deals like this don't come around often and whenever they do, they don't stay around for long.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a side-scrolling platformer that includes the original 160 level game as well as New Super Luigi U, a bumper DLC package with more challenging levels. Basically, it gives you the best of both worlds.

Meanwhile, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a turn-based strategy adventure that sees Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi team up with the Rabbids to stop an invasion in the Mushroom Kingdom. It shouldn't work but it does. It's fantastically bizarre and comedically sound. A sequel is expected later this year too, so perfect chance to catch up in preparation.