Cheap laptop deal cuts the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 to just £279 at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The cost of living price rises have made replacing old technology a little too expensive and difficult. If you’re in need of a new laptop or upgrade, the Amazon Spring sale has a ton of discounts across Asus, HP, Microsoft and Lenovo devices.

One of the best laptop deals we’ve found is on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. Originally priced at £349.99, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is now £279, saving shoppers £70.99 (20%) on this premium budget laptop.

View the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 deal

Shop all laptop deals in the Amazon Spring sale

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has been rated highly by the T3 team, making the list for the best laptops and the best laptops under £500 . The price tag is what really makes Lenovo laptops stand above its competitors as you're getting high quality features and design at a low affordable price.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has a crisp 14-inch screen and a sleek stylish design. It has a Chromebook system that runs on Google’s Chrome OS operating system and comes with G-Suite services, like Gmail, Google Docs and Google Calendar. Even without this price cut, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a great cheap laptop that appeals to a range of needs and budgets.

To view the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Lenovo deals from the Amazon Spring sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch Full HD Chromebook: was £349.99, now £279 at Amazon

In our Lenovo IdeaPad 3 review , we commented that “Lenovo has been in the laptop game for a long time now and that's reflected in the solid build quality and reassuring feel of the IdeaPad 3.” It runs fast, has built-in HD audio and works well when it comes to web-browsing, video streaming and basic image editing. While it could improve in some areas, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a robust durable build that’s affordable and can tackle all your day-to-day tasks.

For more cheap laptop deals, we’ve also found a great price on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is one of the best lightweight laptops that’s built to go the distance. In the Amazon Spring sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i has had £130 (30%) knocked off the price, taking this high quality laptop down to under £300, just like the Lenovo IdeaPad 3.

To save even more money on a new laptop setup, check out these Lenovo discount codes for computing deals on the Lenovo website.