Cheap hair dryer deal sees the Panasonic Nanoe drop to just £49 at Amazon

With the cost of living affecting petrol prices, energy bills and even cooking oil, hair care is probably the last thing on your mind right now. However, if you’re in need of a new hair dryer or just fancy a cheap new upgrade, we’ve found some top deals on hair dryers from Amazon.

The best deal we’ve found today is on the Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer. Originally priced at £109.99, the Panasonic Nanoe is now just £49, saving shoppers £60.99 (55%) on this professional salon-quality hair dryer.

Regarded as one of the best hair dryers on the market, the Panasonic Nanoe is affordable, powerful and nicely designed. It uses intelligent Nanoe technology that locks in moisture while drying to leave hair feeling soft and smooth.

The Panasonic Nanoe also has multiple speeds and temperatures to choose from depending on the style and condition of your hair, making it a truly versatile dryer. This deal is on the black and pink version of the Panasonic Nanoe and comes with a diffuser and quick dry nozzle for fast and professional styling.

Panasonic EH-NA65 Nanoe Hair Dryer with Diffuser: was £109.99, now £49 at Amazon

The Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer retains moisture balance, reduces damage and protects the hair cuticles while drying. It features 3 speed and 3 heat settings to match the condition of your hair, with a setting called ‘healthy’ which dries hair at 50 degrees for extra protection. Available in black and pink.

The Panasonic Nanoe is the cheapest hair dryer deal we’ve seen in a while but Amazon has even more money-saving offers on hair dryers, including discounts on ghd and BaByliss.

The ghd Helios Hair Dryer is rated highly in our best hair dryers guide, narrowly missing out on the top spot to the Dyson Supersonic. Now marked down to £139, this is the biggest price cut we’ve seen on the ghd Helios in ages, with this price at Amazon beating out special offers from the ghd website .

BaByliss is also a top hair care brand that’s been having its prices slashed at Amazon. For example, the BaByliss 3Q Hair Dryer is currently half price, saving you £62.50 on this premium and professional dryer and styler.

ghd Helios Hair Dryer: was £179, now £139 at Amazon

The ghd Helios uses a power 2200 watt motor and ionic technology to quickly dry hair, reduce frizz and deliver a powerful shine. The ghd bespoke contoured nozzle offers a highly concentrated air flow and the internal design enables better control and salon-worthy results. It also comes with multiple power modes and temperature controls for improved styling.