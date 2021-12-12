Cheap Christmas trees right this way as Homebase and Amazon both serve up deals

If you've left getting your tree a little late this year, here's some good news about Christmas, for a change. Not surprisingly, as the clock ticks down to December 25, there are deals to be had on artificial trees. These deals are what I can only describe as tree-mendous. So log on to your computer and don't make a baubles-up of it.

Artificial trees have made an unlikely but welcome comeback in recent years. Because they last basically forever, they're a far more eco-friendly option than chopping down an actual tree and then chucking it out after 3-4 weeks.

If you're an older reader who remembers fake trees from the 1970s to 90s, don't worry: these trees are not just pieces of wire with tinsel glued to them, stuck to a metal base. The best modern, artificial trees actually look pretty much like real trees and include integrated LED lighting and decorations. The best ones are extremely expensive, although if you factor in their longevity, they could still be seen as a more economical purchase than a decade's worth of real (but dead) trees.

That's especially true right now as Homebase and Amazon are keen to sell some great trees to you at a bargain price.

• Homebase has 25% off ALL trees and Christmas lights, with delivery or click and collect available

• Amazon has up to 57% off trees and miscellaneous Yuletide tat from WeRChristmas

So if you've delayed buying a tree for just this kind of deal opportunity, or because you are disorganised, now is the time to strike.

Evergreen Classics 7.5ft Foxwood Fir was £600, now £450 at Homebase Evergreen Classics 7.5ft Foxwood Fir was £600, now £450 at Homebase

Homebase has 25% off all of its trees right now, so I've gone straight for the most expensive one, with a current saving of £150. This towering tree is lined with 100s of LEDs that can be set to multiple colours and 8 preset motion effects. It's also a Bluetooth-enabled speaker tree, which isn't something you see every day. Just pair your phone and you can play tunes via the tree. Talk about Xmas magic!

Christmas tree lights all 25% off at Homebase Christmas tree lights all 25% off at Homebase

If you already have a tree but it's looking a bit dowdy, sparkle it up with 25% off tree lights and other festive illuminations. There's everything from the 3,000-LED string lights pictured here, to LED stars for your windows.

Homebase offers next-day delivery, or you can use click and collect, then drive on down to your local branch and come home with a great big tree and selection of lights in the boot of your car.

WeRChristmas Scandinavian Blue Spruce, 6 feet/1.8m was £150, now £75 at Amazon WeRChristmas Scandinavian Blue Spruce, 6 feet/1.8m was £150, now £75 at Amazon

Now half price – £75 off – this handsome six-footer boasts 300 chasing lights in classic soft white, with a variety of preset programmes. It's hinged for easy storage and 'comes complete with realistic pine cones'. Admittedly this one does not incorporate a Bluetooth speaker, but you can't have everything.

WeRChristmas Pre-Lit Wooden House Snow Reindeer Scene was £18, now £12 at Amazon WeRChristmas Pre-Lit Wooden House Snow Reindeer Scene was £18, now £12 at Amazon

The festive fun doesn't end at artificial trees, over at Amazon's house. They also have deals on lights, wreaths and weird festive knick-knacks such as this softly glowing diorama featuring a house, church, snowman and reindeer. It's only £12 and will presumably last for years.

Our deals bots never sleep, and below you can see a range of quality tree options from various retailers, although mainly John Lewis by the look of it. There's a tree for every budget, at every size!

Editor's Recommendations

Christmas tree lights all 25% off at Homebase Christmas tree lights all 25% off at Homebase

If you already have a tree but it's looking a bit dowdy, sparkle it up with 25% off tree lights and other festive illuminations. There's everything from the 3,000-LED string lights pictured here, to LED stars for your windows.