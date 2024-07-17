Can you buy luxury appliances on Prime Day? Yes, and they’re over £1,000 cheaper!

If you’ve ever wondered if you can buy luxury products in the best Prime Day deals , I’ll save you some time scrolling through Amazon and just say this: yes, yes you can!

When shopping over Prime Day, many people overlook that you can buy luxury products, like kitchen appliances, TVs and laptops, for a fraction of the price (see these luxury products you didn’t know were in the Prime Day sale for more details).

As Home Editor for T3, I’ve hunted down the best three luxury appliances that you can buy in the Prime Day sale. Spoiler alert: these products are still at the higher end of the price spectrum but as you’ll see, you can save over £1,000 on them right now for Prime Day – but be quick, as the sale ends at midnight tonight.

Sage The Oracle Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: was £1,799.95 , now £1,299.95 at Amazon

The Sage The Oracle Bean to Cup Coffee Machine has had a £500 price cut in the Amazon Prime Day sale. This attractive-looking coffee machine has a stylish LCD screen which allows you to control your entire coffee making process, including bean grind, coffee shots and milk froth. Available in Black Truffle.

Samsung Four Door American Fridge Freezer with Beverage Centre: was £2,999 , now £1,614.04 at Amazon

Save £1,384.96 on the Samsung Four Door American Fridge Freezer with Beverage Centre at Amazon. This freestanding fridge freezer has plenty of storage space and keeps your food at the perfect temperature for longer lasting freshness. Combined, the fridge freezer can hold up to 900-litres at a time, and it has a stylish stainless steel finish.