Best luxury products you didn’t know you could buy in the Prime Day sale

The Amazon Prime Day sale is coming up on 16th-17th July 2024! As someone who’s covered the best Prime Day deals for a few years now, one thing that I’ve realised everyone overlooked during the sale is luxury products.

Year after year, it seems the home essentials and more basic products are the most popular in the Prime Day sale, like batteries, dishwasher tablets and baby wipes. And while Prime Day is a great opportunity to stock up on essentials, you shouldn’t ignore the fact that you can get the best luxury and high-end products at far cheaper prices.

I’ve rounded up the best luxury products that are on offer during the Prime Day sale, including LED face masks, fountain pens, coffee machines and much more.

Early Prime Day deals: The Luxury Section

Sage Barista Express: was £629.95 , now £569.96 at Amazon

The Sage Barista Express is now under £570 in the early Prime Day deals. This premium bean-to-cup coffee machine has an integrated bean grinder and steam wand, so you can make delicious espressos and frothy milk drinks too. With its stainless steel design, it’s a classy-looking coffee maker that elevates your coffee experience.

Smeg ECF01PBUK Espresso Coffee Machine: was £319.95 , now £297.99 at Amazon

Smeg products are rarely on sale, so any kind of price cut you can find is a good one, like the Smeg ECF01PBUK Espresso Coffee Machine. Now under £300, this retro-inspired coffee machine is easy to use, and has three buttons for you to customise your coffee grind and extraction. Available in pastel blue.

Waterman Hemisphere Fountain Pen: was £105 , now £67.95 at Amazon

Get 35% off the Waterman Hemisphere Fountain Pen at Amazon. It comes in a matte black colour with 23K gold trim, with a display box. It uses blue ink, feels extremely lightweight in the hand and is super smooth to write with.

Caran d’Ache Ecridor Palladium Fountain Pen: was £165 , now £140.30 at Amazon

Nothing screams luxury more than a fountain pen, and the Caran d’Ache Ecridor Palladium Fountain Pen is now discounted in the early Prime Day deals. It’s made from silver-plated solid brass and is compatible with Caran d’Ache and Chromatics ink cartridges.

SENSEE Professional LED Mask: was £149.99 , now £139.99 at Amazon

The SENSEE Professional LED Mask is £10 off at Amazon. It’s extremely comfortable to wear and is designed to clear the skin and smooth wrinkles. This affordable face mask is now even more affordable with this price cut.

Ulike Air 3 IPL Hair Removal Device: was £299.99 , now £249.99 at Amazon

The Ulike Air 3 is now £50 off in this IPL hair removal deal. It uses Sapphire Cooling technology to remove hair smoothly and painlessly. It promises visible results in just three weeks and can be used on both the face and body.

Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal Device: was £349.99 , now £271.94 at Amazon

One of the best IPL devices you can buy, the Philips Lumea is now 22% off ahead of Prime Day. This hair removal device comes with a satin compact pen trimmer and two attachments for the body and face for versatile and all-over-body use.

Tommy Hilfiger Men Eton Wallet: was £65 , now £36 at Amazon

Get 45% off the Tommy Hilfiger Men Eton Wallet at Amazon. This luxury leather wallet has bill and card slots, and a coin compartment with snap fastener. It has a simple design with the Tommy Hilfiger coloured stripes inside and the logo on the outside.

Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was £229.99 , now £99.94 at Amazon

The Lefant M210 is better than half price in the early Prime Day sale. Now under £100, this robot vacuum cleaner has a powerful suction that’s great for cleaning up human and pet hair. It has a built-in sensor that avoids obstacles and a super small design so it can fit under your furniture.