Buy a GoPro Hero7 and get this free Triumph Scrambler

How's this for a deal? Spend £11,500 on a GoPro Hero7 Black from Triumph and the British motorcycle manufacturer will throw in a free Triumph Scrambler. Or perhaps it's the other way around.

From now until 30 September 2019, if you buy either a Scrambler 1200 XC or XE, you'll get a complimentary GoPro Hero 7 Black and a chest mount, so you can record your epic rides.

The new Scrambler 1200s combine the 1200cc Bonneville twin power with modern rider-focused technology and gorgeous retro styling. These bikes are not just style over substance, though. Triumph says that they are "genuine dual-purpose motorcycles designed to meet the needs of riders seeking commanding road-riding control and comfort, and fast, fun, flowing, dirt riding capability."

Check out the video below to see these sweet rides in action.

Meanwhile, the Thruxton R comes with a tasty £1,000 to put towards Triumph’s bespoke personalisation programme, so you can make the bike your own.

The Triumph Street Triple range comes with a couple of additional incentives: the Street Triple R and S models come with a free Quickshifter, worth £400, while the even more explosive Street Triple RS is offered with a complimentary silencer.

Elsewhere, £500 personalisation contributions are available for buyers of the Triumph Bonneville T100 and T100 Black, as well as the Bonneville Bobber (excluding Bobber Black).

Across the Tiger adventure bike range, complimentary panniers will be a welcome addition for buyers of the Tiger 800, while the Tiger 1200 comes with the complimentary panniers and a £1,000 deposit contribution. A complimentary Garmin sat nav unit will be packaged up for buyers of the Tiger Sport model.

