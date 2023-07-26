10 minutes, 10 exercises and this bodyweight workout to burn calories fast

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s been a long day, you’ve been sitting for most of it, you don’t have time to go to the gym, but you want to get your body moving – then, this is the perfect workout. In just 10 minutes, you can burn some calories, get your heart pumping and muscles moving with this 10-move HIIT workout. You don’t need any equipment either, so just put on your best pair of workout shoes, grab an exercise mat and let’s get to it.

If you’re wondering whether 10 minutes of training and using just your bodyweight can provide an effective workout, it can. There’s so many great reasons to try HIIT ; firstly, it’s time efficient, so it’s ideal if you’ve had a long day and can't do your regular 45 minute session. But it’s also great for your cardiovascular health, while studies have shown it can burn fat quicker than longer steady-state training, like running, or using cardio machines like the cross-trainer.

For this HIIT workout you’re going to be doing each exercise for 40 seconds on, with a 20 second rest in between. If you’re also keen to get a six-pack this workout incorporates plenty of great ab exercises too (although having the right nutrition is ultimately key for this). Before beginning, try and have a number of reps in mind that you want to hit for each exercise within the 40 seconds, so that you can give it your all. We’ve also included some alternative exercises, just in case you find some a little too tricky. Here’s your workout:

Squat into an elbow to knee crunch

Plank walk out into two plank jacks

Scissor crunches (if you can't touch your toe, touch your knee instead)

Kickthroughs (if these are two hard, do mountain climbers)

Double standing crunch (elbow to knee, then hand to toe)

Standing cross-over toe touches

Walking squat with a reach

Crab toe touches (touch your knee if you can't reach your toe)

Ice skaters

Elbow to hand plank (alternatively do a plank on your knees if this is too hard)

If you're looking for more speedy HIIT workouts, then we've also got this 20-minute workout that combines HIIT and strength training, or if you're after another bodyweight one then gives this 6-move HIIT workout a go instead. To up the intensity of your workout you can always incorporate bits of training equipment from our best HIIT workout gear guide, such as single kettlebell to add extra resistance, or even a jump rope.