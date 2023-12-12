Build muscle and torch calories in 10 minutes with this bodyweight workout

As soon as the weather gets cold, working out often takes a bit of a back seat. We get it – energy levels are at an all time low and the last thing you want to do is head to the gym in the freezing cold. But, you don’t have to. This bodyweight workout is ideal for doing at home, as you don’t need any home gym equipment and it’ll only take you 10 minutes.

This bodyweight workout is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout, hence its short duration. HIIT is renowned for improving your cardiovascular fitness, burning a ton of calories and it can even build muscle as it creates metabolic stress on the muscles. According to Puregym: “This stress can stimulate the release of anabolic hormones including those responsible for growth, helping to support muscle gain and repair.” Although if it’s muscles like Arnold Schwarzenegger that you’re after, strength training is your best bet.

For this workout you're going to do 30 seconds of work followed by a 30 second rest, so you've got a decent amount of recovery time. There's 10 exercises to get through and you're only going to do one round. Make sure you have your gym water bottle nearby and to take sips during your rest periods, so you stay hydrated. You'll also need to wear a decent pair of workout shoes to absorb shock and support your bodyweight. Here's your workout:

Half burpees

High knees

Bodyweight squats with a side twist

Jumping jacks

Knee push-ups with a shoulder tap

Knee to elbow crunches

Squat with a standing oblique crunch

Plank jacks

Commandos with an arm reach

Jumping squats (alternative: squat up onto toes)

If you've got any more steam left in the tank, repeat this workout one more time for a real full-body burner. Need more workout inspiration? Give this four-move bodyweight workout a go next, another excellent one for burning lots of calories and building full-body strength. Otherwise, if you would rather a workout that's a lot lower-impact, give this full-body workout a go instead (FYI, there's no burpees).