Brook + Wilde's new high-end bedding range will give you the dreamiest night's sleep

Luxury mattress brand Brook + Wilde has launched a new range of premium bedding, and it's just about the dreamiest we've tried in a long time. This British brand is known for making some of the best mattresses around, so we had high hopes for this high-end duvet and pillow range, and we weren't disappointed.

This is a premium range, with fairly hefty prices to match – but a cheeky Brook + Wilde discount code or deal can take this excellent bedding down to a much more reasonable price (right now you can get 40% off with the code T40, for instance, when you spend £500).

There are three duvet and pillow styles to choose from. We tried the top-of-the range Marlowe. The luxe, 10.5 tog duvet is fabulously soft and cosy, yet the down-proof Egyptian cotton casing means it remains breathable and fresh. It's stuffed with a plump, evenly distributed filling of 90% new white Hungarian goose down, with certifications to guarantee its ethically sourced.

We were also super impressed with the pillow. Available in medium or firm, this pillow comes with three goose feather-filled chambers. How good can a pillow really be, you ask? Well, pretty flipping good. The triple-chamber design is sumptuously soft yet full, and rarely seems to need plumping.

The only real down-side we can see is the price: this range is a fair bit more expensive than the rest of the entries in our best duvet and best pillow rankings... although investing in a top-quality bedding set rather than opting for a cheap version that needs replacing regularly might save you cash in the long run.

(Image credit: Brook + Wilde)

There are two other options to consider too: in the middle of the range is the Cavendish, an adaptable choice for any season. There are two layers: a 4.5 tog and an 8.0 tog that can be joined together with press studs when it's chilly, or used separately when it's milder. Both duvets are filled with 70% luxury new white down and 30% feathers, and there's a 100% cotton cambric casing.

At the cheapest end is the Everdene, a summerweight (7.5 tog) duvet designed to offer a cool, calming experience. It's stuffed with thermoregulating polyester fibre, with a 100% Egyptian cotton cover, complete with soothing aloe vera finishing, and there's a pillow to match.

