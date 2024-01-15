Bremont’s new nautical-themed watches celebrate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary

Luxury British watch company, Bremont has collaborated with the RNLI on a nautical-themed limited edition watch collection. To celebrate the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, Bremont has created three unique timepieces inspired by the rugged resilience of RNLI lifeboat crews.

In this new collaboration, Bremont has taken three of its most popular dive watches and transformed them with different colours, logos and bespoke features to commemorate the work of the RNLI charity. Founded in 1824, the RNLI provides a 24-hour lifeboat search and rescue service across the UK and Ireland, and has saved over 143,000 lives since its inception.

2024 marks the RNLI’s 200th anniversary and to commemorate the milestone, Bremont has created the Bremont x RNLI collection , featuring three new watches. The three timepieces are different in style, movement and prices, but they all have three different watch styles and colours to choose from.

All three watches are limited to 200 pieces and incorporate RNLI branding in the design. The bold orange and dark blue colour palette that the RNLI is known for is featured heavily in each watch, as all showcase a blue metal dial with applied indexes and a bespoke seconds hand with orange tip.

Printed at the 6 o'clock position on each watch is the RNLI logo with the anniversary date 1824 - 2024 underneath it. The case back is adorned with the RNLI logo and its motto, ‘With Courage Nothing Is Impossible’ encircling the flag. ‘200th Anniversary’ is also etched into the case back as well as an engraved serial number. All three watches come with three strap options, including orange or blue rubber straps or a stainless steel bracelet.

The first Bremont x RNLI watch in the collection is the S500 RNLI . Based on Bremont’s first ever diving watch, the Supermarine S500 watch, the S500 RNLI measures at 43mm and runs on a BE-36AE automatic chronometer movement with a 38-hour power reserve and a unidirectional ceramic bezel. The hour markers are indicated by circles, with a date window at the 3 o’clock position.

L: S500 RNLI / C: S300 RNLI / R: SOLO-34 RNLI (Image credit: Bremont)

Designed for exploring the depths of the sea, the S500 RNLI dive watch has a helium escape valve, an anti-shock movement mount for protection and it’s water resistant to 500 metres. Depending on the strap you choose, the S500 RNLI starts at £3,795.

The second watch from the new RNLI collection is the S300 RNLI . Similar to the other models in the collaboration, the S300 RNLI is based on the existing S300 watch from Bremont. Powered by a BE-92AE automatic chronometer, the S300 RNLI has a 40mm case, but is a slimmer watch that measures 13mm from case back to sapphire crystal. The S300 RNLI has lined hour markers, a date window, a 38-hour power reserve and water resistance of 300 metres. The watch starts at £3,295.

The third and final watch is the SOLO-34 RNLI that’s simple, sophisticated and based on Bremont’s pre-existing SOLO-34 watch. A smaller watch than the other two timepieces, the SOLO-34 RNLI measures 34mm and has a unique dial design with slimmer hands, small circular hour markers and a date window at the 6 o’clock position.

The SOLO-34 RNLI runs on a BE-92AV automatic chronometer with a 42-hour power reserve. The design features a polished stainless steel bezel and it’s water resistant to 100 metres, with prices starting at £3,195.