Bremont’s latest watch collaboration can be stored underneath a bike saddle

Bremont x Brompton x Cheaney
Bremont has collaborated with Brompton and Cheaney on a new vintage-inspired watch. The timepiece has a chronometer movement, green and gold accents, and comes with a bespoke leather saddle roll which can be stored underneath your bike.

The Bremont x Brompton x Cheaney watch is available to buy for £3,450 and is limited to 200 pieces.

Luxury British watchmaker, Bremont has teamed up with bicycle manufacturer, Brompton and Cheaney on a new limited edition timepiece. The Bremont x Brompton x Cheaney watch is a blend of contemporary and vintage styling, featuring a chronometer-rated automatic movement and green and gold colourways.

The Bremont x Brompton x Cheaney is a celebration of the best of British craftsmanship from all three brands, with the watch being handmade at ‘The Wing’ in Henley-on-Thames. The new watch keeps to the distinct Bremont style but its storage solution, developed to work alongside Brompton bikes, is the real star of the show.

Starting with the watch details, the Bremont x Brompton x Cheaney has a chronometer-rated automatic movement that’s rated to the ISO 3159 standard. Powered by the Modified Calibre 11 1/2’’’ BE-92AV, the 40mm watch has a 28,800 bph, a 50-hour power reserve and is water resistant to 100 metres.

The dial of the Bremont x Brompton x Cheaney watch is made of a deep green grained metal dial and green dial ring with minutes track and markers at five minute intervals. White printed Arabic numerals display the hours, and Super-LumiNova markers sit at three, six, nine and twelve. A date window is located in the three o’clock position and gold plating displays the hour and minute hands, and second hand.

The case of the Bremont x Brompton x Cheaney watch is made from DLC stainless steel and a bronze barrel loops around the dial. The watch’s movement is displayed through the caseback, where an integrated flat exhibition crystal is decorated with a yellow and gold Bremont-Brompton-Cheaney writing and a ‘Made in England’ logo. It’s complete with a brown leather vintage strap.

But onto my favourite part of the collaboration – the watch roll. The Bremont x Brompton x Cheaney comes in a bespoke handmade leather saddle roll which can be used for storing your watch or can be fitted under the saddle of a Brompton folding bike.

The Bremont x Brompton x Cheaney watch is available to buy now on the Bremont website for £3,450 – but you’ll need to be quick as it’s limited to 200 pieces.

