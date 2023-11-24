Bowers & Wilkins 5-star headphones drop to lowest-ever price – there's never been a better time to buy

I've been testing many of the best headphones for over a decade now, and having just seen the new Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e over-ears – which I can confidently say earn their 5-star badge – it's actually their 'non-e' predecessors, 2022's Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 that, by virtue of being the older pair, have just dropped to their lowest-ever price in a great Black Friday deal.

There have actually been loads of Black Friday headphones deals this year – I pulled together a collection of the best 5-star headphones deals that we recommend – but it's actually in one of the best Amazon Black Friday Week sales that the original B&W PX7 fall to their cheapest-ever price point.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2: was £379 , now £229 on Amazon Save 40%: Considering that these 5-star award-winning headphones were only launched in 2022 they're still fresh off the press and you won't be hard-pressed to gain exceptional sound from them. The active noise-cancelling (ANC) isn't as powerful as some, but it doesn't adjust the sound profile as significantly as with some of its competition either. In short: great sounding headphones that cost less.

I've verified that the price has never been less using third-party price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel and, indeed, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 have never strayed below a former £249 asking price. So the extra £30 off that price is a great little Black Friday gift.

I've been really impressed with Bowers & Wilkins' headphones releases of late: from the T3-Awards-winning PX8 in 2023, to this on-sale PX7 S2 model, which we called "the best-sounding headphones of 2022" in our review. Sure, the PX7 S2e might tweak that for even better sound, but it's marginal really – and those'll cost you more anyway.

Do take a look around at T3's other Black Friday deals if you're on the hunt for a new pair of headphones: other favourites have included the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal are down to a(n almost ridiculous) £145; Sony's best ANC headphones have dropped to just £197; while Bose's newest QC Ultra Headphones have £50 off;